1 Oxford Hills Beats #5 Brunswick 2-0 in Class A North Semifinal

The #1 Oxford Hills Vikings beat the #5 Brunswick Dragons Saturday afternoon 2-0 in a Class A North semifinal. Oxford Hills scored both their runs in the bottom of the 4th inning.

Freshman Kyeria Morse was the winning pitcher for Oxford Hills. She went 6.0 innings allowing 4 hits. She struck out 14 and walked 7. Fellow freshman Cameron Mayhan picked up the save, pitching the 7th inning.

Oxford Hills had singles from Gigi DiVivo, Kyeria Morse and Charlottle McGreevy who had a RBI

Caitlin Seitz started in the circle for the Dragons. She went 4.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 4 and walking 1. Ellie Sullivan pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 1 hit and striking out 3.

Sullivan, Sophia Morin and Seitz singled for the Dragons.

Brunswick's season comes to an end with a 11-7 record.

Oxford Hills, now 17-1 will play #3 Skowhegan, 16-2, in the Class A North Finals.