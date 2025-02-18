#1 Penobscot Valley Girls Beat #8 Central 80-30 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #1 Penobscot Valley Lady Howlers beat the #8 Central Lady Red Devils 80-30 in the final Girls Class C Quarterfinal on Tuesday, February 18th
It was all Penobscot Valley, as they led 17-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 35-8 at the end of the 1st Half and 60-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Penobscot Valley was led by Ellie Austin with 28 points including 5 3-pointers. Rylee Moulton had 25 points with 3 3-pointers. Brooklynn Raymond and Abby Farley each had a 3-pointer as the Lady Howlers drained 10 3's in the game. They were 18-24 from the free throw line.
Central was led by Mary Allen with 19 points including 2 3-pointers. McKenzie Graham had 6 points with 2 3-pointers. They were 4-5 from the free throw line.
#1 Penobscot Valley will now play #5 Calais in a semifinal match on Thursday, February 20th at 3:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Central Girls
|5
|3
|10
|12
|30
|Penobscot Valley Girls
|17
|18
|25
|20
|80
Bos Score
Central
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Mary Allen
|19
|7
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Kaitlyn McCorrison
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Bayleigh Irish
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordyn Curtis
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mckenzie Graham
|6
|2
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Alexis Reed
|1
|0
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Annie Allen
|2
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Avery Hanson
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ali Spack
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maddie Frost
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Carleigh Farrar
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shiloh Graham
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bella White
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isabella White
|0
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|30
|11
|7
|4
|4
|5
Penobscot Valley
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Ellie Austin
|28
|5
|5
|3
|4
|Brooklynn Raymond
|7
|-
|1
|4
|4
|Rylee Moulton
|25
|6
|3
|4
|4
|Kaylee Woodman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Charlotte Brochu
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nicole Solomon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lila Cummings
|6
|1
|-
|4
|8
|Abby Farley
|10
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Jessica Kondrup
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Shay Ireland
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|80
|16
|10
|18
|24
Check out photos from the game
#1 Penobscot Valley- #8 Central Girls
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper