1 Penobscot Valley Girls Beat #8 Central 80-30 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Penobscot Valley Lady Howlers beat the #8 Central Lady Red Devils 80-30 in the final Girls Class C Quarterfinal on Tuesday, February 18th

It was all Penobscot Valley, as they led 17-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 35-8 at the end of the 1st Half and 60-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Penobscot Valley was led by Ellie Austin with 28 points including 5 3-pointers. Rylee Moulton had 25 points with 3 3-pointers. Brooklynn Raymond and Abby Farley each had a 3-pointer as the Lady Howlers drained 10 3's in the game. They were 18-24 from the free throw line.

Central was led by Mary Allen with 19 points including 2 3-pointers. McKenzie Graham had 6 points with 2 3-pointers. They were 4-5 from the free throw line.

#1 Penobscot Valley will now play #5 Calais in a semifinal match on Thursday, February 20th at 3:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Central Girls 5 3 10 12 30 Penobscot Valley Girls 17 18 25 20 80

Bos Score

Central

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mary Allen 19 7 5 2 3 3 Kaitlyn McCorrison 2 1 1 - - - Bayleigh Irish 0 0 - - - - Jordyn Curtis 0 0 - - - - Mckenzie Graham 6 2 - 2 - - Alexis Reed 1 0 - - 1 2 Annie Allen 2 1 1 - - - Avery Hanson 0 0 - - - - Ali Spack 0 0 - - - - Maddie Frost 0 0 - - - - Carleigh Farrar 0 0 - - - - Shiloh Graham 0 0 - - - - Bella White 0 0 - - - - Isabella White 0 0 - - - - TOTALS 30 11 7 4 4 5

Penobscot Valley

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Ellie Austin 28 5 5 3 4 Brooklynn Raymond 7 - 1 4 4 Rylee Moulton 25 6 3 4 4 Kaylee Woodman 0 - - - - Charlotte Brochu 0 - - - - Nicole Solomon 0 - - - - Lila Cummings 6 1 - 4 8 Abby Farley 10 3 1 1 2 Jessica Kondrup 2 - - 2 2 Shay Ireland 2 1 - - - TOTALS 80 16 10 18 24

