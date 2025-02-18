#1 Penobscot Valley Girls Beat #8 Central 80-30 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 18, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Penobscot Valley Lady Howlers beat the #8 Central Lady Red Devils 80-30 in the final Girls Class C Quarterfinal on Tuesday, February 18th

It was all Penobscot Valley, as they led 17-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 35-8 at the end of the 1st Half and 60-18 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Penobscot Valley was led by Ellie Austin with 28 points including 5 3-pointers. Rylee Moulton had 25 points with 3 3-pointers. Brooklynn Raymond and Abby Farley each had a 3-pointer as the Lady Howlers drained 10 3's in the game. They were 18-24 from the free throw line.

Central was led by Mary Allen with 19 points including 2 3-pointers. McKenzie Graham had 6 points with 2 3-pointers. They were 4-5 from the free throw line.

#1 Penobscot Valley will now play #5 Calais in a semifinal match on Thursday, February 20th at 3:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Central Girls53101230
Penobscot Valley Girls1718252080

 

Bos Score

Central

NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mary Allen1975233
Kaitlyn McCorrison211---
Bayleigh Irish00----
Jordyn Curtis00----
Mckenzie Graham62-2--
Alexis Reed10--12
Annie Allen211---
Avery Hanson00----
Ali Spack00----
Maddie Frost00----
Carleigh Farrar00----
Shiloh Graham00----
Bella White00----
Isabella White00----
TOTALS30117445

Penobscot Valley

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Ellie Austin285534
Brooklynn  Raymond7-144
Rylee Moulton256344
Kaylee Woodman0----
Charlotte Brochu0----
Nicole Solomon0----
Lila Cummings61-48
Abby Farley103112
Jessica Kondrup2--22
Shay Ireland21---
TOTALS8016101824

Check out photos from the game

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

