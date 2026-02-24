After winning the 1st game of the 4 game series with High Point 7-5 on Friday the Maine Black Bears dropped a doubleheader on Saturday, losing 14-8 in game 1 an 6-3 in game 2. They then lost 10-7 on Sunday to conclude the weekend series. ,

Game 1 - 14-8 loss on Saturday

Maine blasted 4 home runs in the game, with JuJu Stevens hitting a pair of solo homers and going 2-4 in the game. Troy Carpenter singled and homered, driving in 3 runs. Hunter St. Denis hit a 3-run home run.

Maine Baseball vs. High Point February 21 Photo Maine Athletics Maine Baseball vs. High Point February 21 Photo Maine Athletics loading...

Jason Krieger took the loss for Maine, and is 0-2. He went 5.0 innings allowing 12 hits and 10 runs, 9 of which were earned. He walked 4 and struck out 2. Brennan Rumpf went 2.0 inning and allowed 4 hits and 4 runs, striking out and walking 2. Brennan Hileman pitched the 8th inning, walking 1 and striking out 2.

Game 2 - 6-3 loss on Saturday

Maine had 6 hits, including 2 home runs. Troy Carpenter hit a solo home run in the top of the 2nd inning to lead off the inning, and Drew Reynolds hit a 2-run shot in the top of the 2nd, for Maine's runs.

Carpenter now had 3 homers on the season. He is tied with JuJu Stevens for the club lead.

Brody Rasmussen and Shane Andrus each had a double. Albert De La Rosa had a pair of singles.

February 21, 2026 Maine Athletics February 21, 2026 Maine Athletics loading...

Thomas Stabley started on the mound and went 4.1 innings. He allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, both earned. He walked 3 and struck out 3. Tommy Martin took the loss, and is 0-1. He went 2.2 innings allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, walking and striking out 3. Rex Hauser faced 3 batters, allowing a hit and walking 1. Owen Wheeler closed out the game, pitching the 8th innings.

Sunday February 22 10-7 loss

Maine had 7 hits in the game. Shane Andrus hit his 1st home run of the season, driving in 2 runs in the top of the 8th inning. Quinn Murphy had a pair of singles. JuJu Stevens, Albert de La Rosa, Troy Carpenter, and Hunter St. Denis each singled.

February 22, 2026 Maine Athletics February 22, 2026 Maine Athletics loading...

Vaun Larisa started on the mound for Maine and went 5.1 inning, and allowed 6 hits and 6 runs, all earned. He walked 2 and struck out 6. He's now 0-1 on the season. Owen Wheeler retired 1 batter, allowing 1 hit, and 1 run, walking 1. Jack Donlin retired 1 batter striking out and walking 1. Pierce Friedman pitched the 7th and 8th inning allowing 4 hits and 3 runs, striking out 3 and walking 2.

Maine is now 2-6. They have a game on Wednesday, February 25 at Charlottl and then play a 3-game series at Winthrop University of Friday, February 27th at 3 p.m., on Saturday the 28th at 2 p.m. and Sunday March 1st at 1 p.m.