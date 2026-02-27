Lawrence Girls Beat Oceanside 52-41 for State Class B Title [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Lawrence Girls Basketball Team beat Oceanside 52-41 to win the State Class B Basketball Title on Friday, February 27th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Oceanside led 14-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter as the Lady Mariners sank 4 3-pointers.

Oceanside maintained their 5 point lead at the Half, 29-24 as Renee Ripley had 8 points for the Mariners in the 2nd Quarter and Ashley Shores had a pair of 3's for Lawrence.

Lawrence took the lead in the 3rd Quarter, 37-35, outscoring Oceanside 13-6. Shires had 7 points and Maddie Provost had 6 points for Lawrence.

In the 4th Quarter Lawrence outscored Oceanside 15-6 as the Lady Bulldogs went 10-12 from the free throw line.

Lawrence was led by Maddie Provost and Ashley Shores who each had 19 points. Shores drained 3 3's. Jaycie Elkins had a pair of 3's and Payton Cole also had a 3-pointer. The Lady Bulldogs were 16-20 from the free throw line.

Oceanside was led by freshman Olivia Breen who had 17 points including 2 3-pointers. Grace Mackie had 2 3's and Abby Stackpole and Addie Poland each had a 3-pointer. The Lady Mariners were 5-12 from the free throw line.

Check out the Stats and Photos

Line Score

1234T
Oceanside Girls14156641
Lawrence Girls915131552

 

Box Score

Oceanside

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
5Mariah Caven-Gardner0----
12Grace Mackie6-2-2
13Renee Ripley84--1
20Abby Stackpole3-1--
21Olivia Breen174235
22Ava Chamberlain0----
23Stella Eggen0----
24Addie Poland71124
25Melody Deabler0----
32Kloey Deabler0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS4196512

Lawrence

#NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Madalyn Provost195-910
3Sage Dugal0----
4Amiah Lawyerson21---
10Payton Cole511--
11Sadie Higgins0----
12Jaycie Elkins6-2--
13Kiera Day0----
15Ashley Shores192368
22Leah Tibbetts1--12
24Natalie Pelletier0----
25Izzy Drake0----
31Lily Poulin0----
33Natalie Grard0----
35Mariah Salisbury0----
40Kayci Ross0----
TOTALS52961620

Photos

Lawrence-Oceanside Class B State Championship Basketball

The Lawrence Girl's Basketball Team defeated Oceanside 52-41 to win the Class B State Championship on Friday, February 27th

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports

