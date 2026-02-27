The Lawrence Girls Basketball Team beat Oceanside 52-41 to win the State Class B Basketball Title on Friday, February 27th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Oceanside led 14-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter as the Lady Mariners sank 4 3-pointers.

Oceanside maintained their 5 point lead at the Half, 29-24 as Renee Ripley had 8 points for the Mariners in the 2nd Quarter and Ashley Shores had a pair of 3's for Lawrence.

Lawrence took the lead in the 3rd Quarter, 37-35, outscoring Oceanside 13-6. Shires had 7 points and Maddie Provost had 6 points for Lawrence.

In the 4th Quarter Lawrence outscored Oceanside 15-6 as the Lady Bulldogs went 10-12 from the free throw line.

Lawrence was led by Maddie Provost and Ashley Shores who each had 19 points. Shores drained 3 3's. Jaycie Elkins had a pair of 3's and Payton Cole also had a 3-pointer. The Lady Bulldogs were 16-20 from the free throw line.

Oceanside was led by freshman Olivia Breen who had 17 points including 2 3-pointers. Grace Mackie had 2 3's and Abby Stackpole and Addie Poland each had a 3-pointer. The Lady Mariners were 5-12 from the free throw line.

Check out the Stats and Photos

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Oceanside Girls 14 15 6 6 41 Lawrence Girls 9 15 13 15 52

Box Score

Oceanside

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 5 Mariah Caven-Gardner 0 - - - - 12 Grace Mackie 6 - 2 - 2 13 Renee Ripley 8 4 - - 1 20 Abby Stackpole 3 - 1 - - 21 Olivia Breen 17 4 2 3 5 22 Ava Chamberlain 0 - - - - 23 Stella Eggen 0 - - - - 24 Addie Poland 7 1 1 2 4 25 Melody Deabler 0 - - - - 32 Kloey Deabler 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 41 9 6 5 12

Lawrence

# Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Madalyn Provost 19 5 - 9 10 3 Sage Dugal 0 - - - - 4 Amiah Lawyerson 2 1 - - - 10 Payton Cole 5 1 1 - - 11 Sadie Higgins 0 - - - - 12 Jaycie Elkins 6 - 2 - - 13 Kiera Day 0 - - - - 15 Ashley Shores 19 2 3 6 8 22 Leah Tibbetts 1 - - 1 2 24 Natalie Pelletier 0 - - - - 25 Izzy Drake 0 - - - - 31 Lily Poulin 0 - - - - 33 Natalie Grard 0 - - - - 35 Mariah Salisbury 0 - - - - 40 Kayci Ross 0 - - - - TOTALS 52 9 6 16 20

Photos

Lawrence-Oceanside Class B State Championship Basketball The Lawrence Girl's Basketball Team defeated Oceanside 52-41 to win the Class B State Championship on Friday, February 27th Gallery Credit: Chris Popper