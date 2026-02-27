Lawrence Girls Beat Oceanside 52-41 for State Class B Title [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Lawrence Girls Basketball Team beat Oceanside 52-41 to win the State Class B Basketball Title on Friday, February 27th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Oceanside led 14-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter as the Lady Mariners sank 4 3-pointers.
Oceanside maintained their 5 point lead at the Half, 29-24 as Renee Ripley had 8 points for the Mariners in the 2nd Quarter and Ashley Shores had a pair of 3's for Lawrence.
Lawrence took the lead in the 3rd Quarter, 37-35, outscoring Oceanside 13-6. Shires had 7 points and Maddie Provost had 6 points for Lawrence.
In the 4th Quarter Lawrence outscored Oceanside 15-6 as the Lady Bulldogs went 10-12 from the free throw line.
Lawrence was led by Maddie Provost and Ashley Shores who each had 19 points. Shores drained 3 3's. Jaycie Elkins had a pair of 3's and Payton Cole also had a 3-pointer. The Lady Bulldogs were 16-20 from the free throw line.
Oceanside was led by freshman Olivia Breen who had 17 points including 2 3-pointers. Grace Mackie had 2 3's and Abby Stackpole and Addie Poland each had a 3-pointer. The Lady Mariners were 5-12 from the free throw line.
Check out the Stats and Photos
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Oceanside Girls
|14
|15
|6
|6
|41
|Lawrence Girls
|9
|15
|13
|15
|52
Box Score
Oceanside
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|5
|Mariah Caven-Gardner
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Grace Mackie
|6
|-
|2
|-
|2
|13
|Renee Ripley
|8
|4
|-
|-
|1
|20
|Abby Stackpole
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|21
|Olivia Breen
|17
|4
|2
|3
|5
|22
|Ava Chamberlain
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|23
|Stella Eggen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|Addie Poland
|7
|1
|1
|2
|4
|25
|Melody Deabler
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|32
|Kloey Deabler
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|41
|9
|6
|5
|12
Lawrence
|#
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Madalyn Provost
|19
|5
|-
|9
|10
|3
|Sage Dugal
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|Amiah Lawyerson
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|10
|Payton Cole
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|11
|Sadie Higgins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|Jaycie Elkins
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|13
|Kiera Day
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Ashley Shores
|19
|2
|3
|6
|8
|22
|Leah Tibbetts
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|24
|Natalie Pelletier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25
|Izzy Drake
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31
|Lily Poulin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33
|Natalie Grard
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Mariah Salisbury
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40
|Kayci Ross
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|52
|9
|6
|16
|20
Photos
Lawrence-Oceanside Class B State Championship Basketball
