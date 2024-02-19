#1 Schenck Boys Run Past Under-manned #9 Wisdom Pioneers 74-21 [PHOTOS/STATS]

#1 Schenck-#9 Wisdom February 19, 2024 Photo Janet Vose

The #1 Schenck Wolverines remained undefeated, beating the #9 Wisdom Pioneers 74-21 in a Class D Quarterfinal on Monday morning, February 19th. Wisdom only had 6 players available to play.

Schenck led 22-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-6 at the end of the 1st Half. The Wolverines led 57-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Schenck was led by Mason McDunnah with 23 points. Samuel Jacobs had 11 points. Gage Brown had 2 3-pointers with Brayden Osborne, Trafton Morrison and Mason McDunnah each draining 1 3-pointer. The Wolverines were 1-4 from the free throw line.

Wisdom was led by Camden Pelletier with 13 points. The Pioneers were 2-6 from the free throw line.

Wisdom's season comes to an end with a record of 7-13.

#1 Schenck, now 19-0 will play #4 Katahdin in the 2nd Class D Semifinal on Wednesday night, February 21st at 8:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Wisdom Boys336921
Schenck Boys2214211774

Box Score

Wisdom

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Cayden Hargrove0----
Landon Picard21---
Tanner Marquis31-12
Camden Pelletier1351-2
Joshua Theriault21---
Sam Tardif1--12
Christian Hayes0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS218126

Schenck

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Samuel Jacobs115-12
Gabriel Whitehouse21--1
Mason McDunnah23101--
Brayden Osborne511--
Trafton Morrison721--
Hunter Hale0----
Gage Brown812--
Dakota Michaud0----
Caleb Peavey42---
Owen Wyman42--1
Gavin Gagnon42---
Brady McAvoy63---
TEAM0----
TOTALS7429514

Check out the photos from the game

#1 Schenck-#9 Wisdom

The #1 Schenck Wolverines were just too much for the #9 Wisdom Pioneers winning 74-21 to remain undefeated at 19-0 and to move on to the Semifinals on Wednesday night.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

 

 

