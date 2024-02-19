1 Schenck Boys Run Past Under-manned #9 Wisdom Pioneers 74-21 [PHOTOS/STATS]

The #1 Schenck Wolverines remained undefeated, beating the #9 Wisdom Pioneers 74-21 in a Class D Quarterfinal on Monday morning, February 19th. Wisdom only had 6 players available to play.

Schenck led 22-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-6 at the end of the 1st Half. The Wolverines led 57-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Schenck was led by Mason McDunnah with 23 points. Samuel Jacobs had 11 points. Gage Brown had 2 3-pointers with Brayden Osborne, Trafton Morrison and Mason McDunnah each draining 1 3-pointer. The Wolverines were 1-4 from the free throw line.

Wisdom was led by Camden Pelletier with 13 points. The Pioneers were 2-6 from the free throw line.

Wisdom's season comes to an end with a record of 7-13.

#1 Schenck, now 19-0 will play #4 Katahdin in the 2nd Class D Semifinal on Wednesday night, February 21st at 8:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Wisdom Boys 3 3 6 9 21 Schenck Boys 22 14 21 17 74

Box Score

Wisdom

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Cayden Hargrove 0 - - - - Landon Picard 2 1 - - - Tanner Marquis 3 1 - 1 2 Camden Pelletier 13 5 1 - 2 Joshua Theriault 2 1 - - - Sam Tardif 1 - - 1 2 Christian Hayes 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 21 8 1 2 6

Schenck

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Samuel Jacobs 11 5 - 1 2 Gabriel Whitehouse 2 1 - - 1 Mason McDunnah 23 10 1 - - Brayden Osborne 5 1 1 - - Trafton Morrison 7 2 1 - - Hunter Hale 0 - - - - Gage Brown 8 1 2 - - Dakota Michaud 0 - - - - Caleb Peavey 4 2 - - - Owen Wyman 4 2 - - 1 Gavin Gagnon 4 2 - - - Brady McAvoy 6 3 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 74 29 5 1 4

