#1 Schenck Boys Run Past Under-manned #9 Wisdom Pioneers 74-21 [PHOTOS/STATS]
The #1 Schenck Wolverines remained undefeated, beating the #9 Wisdom Pioneers 74-21 in a Class D Quarterfinal on Monday morning, February 19th. Wisdom only had 6 players available to play.
Schenck led 22-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-6 at the end of the 1st Half. The Wolverines led 57-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Schenck was led by Mason McDunnah with 23 points. Samuel Jacobs had 11 points. Gage Brown had 2 3-pointers with Brayden Osborne, Trafton Morrison and Mason McDunnah each draining 1 3-pointer. The Wolverines were 1-4 from the free throw line.
Wisdom was led by Camden Pelletier with 13 points. The Pioneers were 2-6 from the free throw line.
Wisdom's season comes to an end with a record of 7-13.
#1 Schenck, now 19-0 will play #4 Katahdin in the 2nd Class D Semifinal on Wednesday night, February 21st at 8:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Wisdom Boys
|3
|3
|6
|9
|21
|Schenck Boys
|22
|14
|21
|17
|74
Box Score
Wisdom
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Cayden Hargrove
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Landon Picard
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Tanner Marquis
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Camden Pelletier
|13
|5
|1
|-
|2
|Joshua Theriault
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Sam Tardif
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Christian Hayes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|21
|8
|1
|2
|6
Schenck
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Samuel Jacobs
|11
|5
|-
|1
|2
|Gabriel Whitehouse
|2
|1
|-
|-
|1
|Mason McDunnah
|23
|10
|1
|-
|-
|Brayden Osborne
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Trafton Morrison
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Hunter Hale
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Gage Brown
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Dakota Michaud
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caleb Peavey
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Owen Wyman
|4
|2
|-
|-
|1
|Gavin Gagnon
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Brady McAvoy
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|74
|29
|5
|1
|4
Check out the photos from the game
#1 Schenck-#9 Wisdom
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper