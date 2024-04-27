Nokomis Beats Winslow 11-1

The Nokomis Baseball Team evened their record at 2-2 with a 11-1 win over the Winslow Black Raiders on Friday, April 26th.

Jacob Bubar started for the Warriors on the mound, pitching 5.0 innings. He struck out 7, without issuing a walk and allowed 1 hit and 1 run, to pick up the win. Owen Menard pitched the 6th inning, allowing 1 hit and striking out 1.

The Warriors banged out 12 hits at the plate. Menard was 2-4 with a triple, driving in 4 runs. Caden Chretien was 2-4 with a pair of runs batted in. Owen Buck was 2-3 with a run batted in. Jacob Neumayer had a double. Connor Side,s Tom Nyce, Alex Vashon, Nicky Scharf and Seth Bowden each singled.

Izaiah Costigan started on the mound for Winslow. He went 5.0 innings allowing 9 hits and 7 runs. He struck out 5 and walked 1. Brady Willette didn't record an out as Nokomis had 1 hit, and 4 runs in the 6th before the 10-run mercy rule ended the game. He walked 3.

Brady Willetee and Nolan Kelly had the Black Raider's lone hits.

Nokomis is now 2-2 and will travel to Skowhegan on Monday, April 29th to play the Riverhawks at 4:30 p.m.

Winslow is 1-4. They will play at Lisbon on Monday, April 29th at 4 p.m.

