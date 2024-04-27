Brewer Nips Skowhegan 2-1

The Brewer Witches beat the Skowhegan Riverhawks 2-1 on Saturday afternoon, April 27th in Brewer, as Grady Vanidestine's ground out in the 7th inning scored Thomas Pelkey to give Brewer the walk-off win.

Blake Littlefield started on the mound for the Witches and he went 6.2 innings, allowing 5 hits and 1 run. He struck out 8 walking 3. Vanidestine came on in relief, retiring the final batter to pick up the win.

Kaiden Morin, leading off for Brewer was perfect at the plate, going 2-2 and walking twice. Logan Littlefield, Thomas Pelkey and Nick Tozier each singled for the Witches.

Silas Tibbetts started for the Riverhawks on the mound. He went 6.0 innings, allowing 4 hits nd 1 run. He struck out 8 and walked 3. Noah McMahon pitched the 7th, allowing 1 hit and 1 run, walking 2, taking the loss.

Trevor Austin had a double. Chance Tibbetts, Brendan Dunlap, Jackson Hight and Tibbetts each singled for Skowhegan.

Brewer is now 2-2 They will play at Bangor on Monday, April 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Skowhegan is 3-1. They will host Nokomis on Monday, April 29th at 4:30 p.m.

