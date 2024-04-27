Old Town Outduels Ellsworth in a Pitcher’s Duel 2-0

Hits were at a premium in Old Town on Friday, as Ellsworth and Old Town battled. Old Town beat Ellsworth 2-0 with 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Brady King started on the mound for the Eagles, pitching 5.0 innings, and allowing 3 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 6 and walked 4. He plunked 2 batters. Miles Palmer pitched the 6th, striking out 1 and hitting a batter.

For Old Town Julian Duty started, and went 5.1 innings, allowing 3 hits. He struck out 7 and walked 2. Tyler Priest picked up the win in relief, pitching the final 1.2 innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out and walking 1.

Thomas Jude had a double for Ellsworth. Camden Barker, Hunter Boles, Hollis Grindal and Luke Horne each singled. Dawson Curtis had a stolen base.

For Old Town Alex McCannell had a double driving in a run. Preston Vose and Nate Baker each singled.

Old Town, 1-12 will play at Orono on Wednesday, May 1st at 4:30 p.m.

Ellsworth, 3-1 will host Hermon on Tuesday, April 30th at 4:30 p.m.

