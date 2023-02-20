1 Southern Aroostook Boys Remain Undefeated – Beat #8 Jonesport-Beals 64-24 [STATS & PHOTOS]

#1 Southern Aroostook Boys Remain Undefeated &#8211; Beat #8 Jonesport-Beals 64-24 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Damon Beal #0 Jonesport-Beals Photo Chris Popper

The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the #8 Jonesport-Beals Royals, 64-24 in the final Class D Boys Quarterfinal, on Monday, February 20th.

Jonesport-Beals vs. Southern Aroostook Photo Chris Popper
Southern Aroostook led 15-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 23-13 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 3rd Quarter, the Warriors outscored Jonesport-Beals 22-4 to lead 45-17.

Jonesport-Beals vs. Southern Aroostook Photo Chris Popper
Southern Aroostook was led by Camden Porter with 16 points including 2 3-pointers. Dylan Burpee had 15 points with 2 3-pointers. Ethan Collier had 2 3-pointers and Trafton Russon and Graham Siltz each had a 3-pointer. Siltz had 12 points. The Warriors were 10-14 from the free throw line.

Damon Beal #0 Jonesport-Beals Photo Chris Popper
Jonesport-Beals was led by Damon Beal with 13 points. Beal scored his 100th point on a field goal in the 3rd Quarter. Brevan Kenney had 8 points. The Royals were 8-11 from the free throw line.

Jonesport-Beals vs. Southern Aroostook Photo Chris Popper
Jonesport-Beals' season comes to an end with a 9-11 record.

Southern Aroostook improved to 19-0. They will now take on #4 Bangor Christian on Thursday, February 23rd in the 2nd Class D Semifinal, at 11:30 a.m.

Line Score

1234T
Jonesport-Beals Boys674724
Southern Aroostook Boys158221964

 

Box Score

Jonesport-Beals

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Damon Beal135-36
Eli Peabody0----
Kaden Beal0----
Brevan Kenney82-44
William Guptill0----
Josh Warnock0----
James Brasted0----
Ethan Faulkingham0----
Garrett Libby31-11
Owen Alley0----
Nathaniel Johnson0----
Nathaniel Carver0----
Nathan Faulkingham0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS248-811

Southern Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Drake Weston0----
Dillan Bishop0----
Andrew Chambers0----
Ethan Collier812--
Dylan Burpee153234
Ryder Russell0----
Lincoln Hardy21---
Camden Porter1652-1
Trafton Russell91146
Richard Chambers21---
Graham Siltz123133
Brennan Burpee0----
Andrew Lewis0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS641581014
