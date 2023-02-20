1 Southern Aroostook Girls Defeat #8 Ashland 62-12 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors had little trouble with #8 Ashland, beating the Hornets 62-12 in the last Class D Girls Quarterfinal on Monday, February 20th.

Southern Aroostook had beaten Ashland twice previously, 80-15 (December 27th) and 87-9 (January 11th).

Southern Aroostook led 17-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and after a 21-3 run in the 2nd Quarter, led 38-8 at the Half. Southern Aroostook led 55-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook had 4 players in double figures. Cami Shields had 15 points with a 3-pointer. Madison Shields had 14 points, with a pair of 3-pointers. Madison Russell and Ally Shields each had 10 points. Madison Russell had 2 3-pointers. The Warriors were 3-6 from the free throw line..

Ashland was led by Abby Doughy with 5 points. She had a 3-pointer. The Hornets were 1-2 from the free throw line.

The Hornets' season comes to an end with a 9-11 record.

Southern Aroostook, now 16-3 advances to the Class D semifinals with #4 Deer Isle-Stonington on Wednesday night, February 22nd at 8:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ashland Girls 5 3 4 0 12 Southern Aroostook Girls 17 21 17 7 62

Box Score

Ashland

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Emma Doughty 0 - - - - Layla Burby 0 - - - - Kayla MacLean 4 2 - - - Angel Hafford 0 - - - - Abby Doughty 5 1 1 - - Michaela Carney 0 - - - - Macy MacLean 2 1 - - - Calin Brown 0 - - - - Haily Poulin 1 - - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 12 4 1 1 2

Southern Aroostook