#1 Southern Aroostook Girls Defeat #8 Ashland 62-12 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The #1 Southern Aroostook Warriors had little trouble with #8 Ashland, beating the Hornets 62-12 in the last Class D Girls Quarterfinal on Monday, February 20th.

Southern Aroostook had beaten Ashland twice previously, 80-15 (December 27th) and 87-9 (January 11th).

Southern Aroostook led 17-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and after a 21-3 run in the 2nd Quarter, led 38-8 at the Half. Southern Aroostook led 55-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Southern Aroostook had 4 players in double figures. Cami Shields had 15 points with a 3-pointer. Madison Shields had 14 points, with a pair of 3-pointers. Madison Russell and Ally Shields each had 10 points. Madison Russell had 2 3-pointers. The Warriors were 3-6 from the free throw line..

Ashland was led by Abby Doughy with 5 points. She had a 3-pointer. The Hornets were 1-2 from the free throw line.

The Hornets' season comes to an end with a 9-11 record.

Southern Aroostook, now 16-3 advances to the Class D semifinals with #4 Deer Isle-Stonington on Wednesday night, February 22nd at 8:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Ashland Girls534012
Southern Aroostook Girls172117762

 

Box Score

Ashland

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Emma Doughty0----
Layla Burby0----
Kayla MacLean42---
Angel Hafford0----
Abby Doughty511--
Michaela Carney0----
Macy MacLean21---
Calin Brown0----
Haily Poulin1--12
TEAM0----
TOTALS124112

Southern Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Hannah McGary1--12
Olivia Ellingwood21---
Emmalee Landry0----
Ally Shields105---
Madison Russell1022--
Emma Stubbs0----
Lexi Rackliff0----
Jazmyn Ellingwood0----
Madison Shields143222
Cami Shields1561-2
Callie  Russell63---
Libby Anderson42---
TEAM0----
TOTALS6222536
