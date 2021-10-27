10 MDI Girls Stun #2 Old Town 1-0 Advance to Semifinals [PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Soccer Team continued their upset streak, defeating the #2 seeded Old Town Coyotes 1-0 on Wednesday night, October 27th. The game was moved to the brand new turf field at Cameron Stadium in Bangor because of the field conditions at Old Town.

The Coyotes won the ton, and played the 1st Half with the wind at their backs. The Coyotes controlled the possession and kept the ball in the MDI end the majority of the 1st Half. Sabine Costello-Sanders was a wall in goal for the Trojans, parrying shot after shot, ranging far out of her goalie box when necessary. The Trojan defense performed admirably and MDI survived the onslaught.

The score was 0-0 at the end of the 1st Half. With the wind chill around 41 degrees, both teams went to the locker rooms to regroup and warm up.

MDI had the wind in the 2nd Half, and started attacking from outside, sending attackers to crash the goalie.

Finally, with 11:23 left in regulation, MDI's Sophia Anderson let a rocket loose from the left side, outside the box, scoring the lone goal, with an assist from Lelia Weir

After upsetting the #7 seed Belfast and now the #2 seed Old Town, MDI is 6-10-0. They will play the winner of Thursday night's game between the #3 Ellsworth Eagles and #5 John Bapst Crusaders in the Northern Maine semifinals. Old Town finishes the season 11-4-1

