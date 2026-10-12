Here are the Maine Girls High School Soccer Heal Point Standings for all games played and reported through Sunday, October 11th.

Teams play a 14 game schedule with the last countable game needing to be played by October 20th.

Here are the Regional and State Final Dates and Locations

Regional Prelims 8 Player: October 23

Regional Prelims: October 24

Regional Quarter Finals: October 27/28

Regional Semifinals Class A, C, & 8 Person: October 30

Regional Semifinals Class B & D: October 31Regional Finals: November 3

Class A North - Mt. Ararat High School

Class A South - Scarborough High School

Class C North - Hermon High School

Class C South - Edward Little High School

8 North - Brewer High School

8 South - Gardiner Area High School Regional Finals: November 4

Class B North - Hampden Academy

Class B South - Falmouth High School

Class D North - Presque Isle Middle School

Class D South - Cony High School State Finals: November 7

Class A - South Site - Kennebunk High School

Class B - North Site - Cameron Stadium, Bangor

Class C - South Site - Lewiston High School

Class D - North Site - Messalonskee High School

8 Person - North Site - Presque Isle Middle School

Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Camden Hills 11-0-0 104.235 Brunswick 7-3-1 64.082 Mt. Ararat 8-3-0 60.867 Bangor 7-3-1 51.199 Mt. Blue 3-4-3 41.735 Brewer 6-4-1 31.811 Hampden Academy 4-8-0 26.531 Lewiston 1-8-2 14.184 Edward Little 3-8-0 11.122 Messalonskee 3-9-0 11.133 Oxford Hills 0-9-1 2.041

Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Gardiner 10-1-1 92.679 Presque Isle 7-1-2 80.842 John Bapst 9-0-1 79.668 Hermon 8-2-1 74.617 Belfast 11-0-0 66.786 Skowhegan 9-1-1 55.383 Cony 7-4-1 52.270 Erskine Academy 6-4-1 49.515 MDI 5-6-1 34.158 Ellsworth 4-6-1 31.480 Lawrence 2-7-3 12.583 Foxcroft Academy 5-6-0 12.857 Caribou 1-10-0 10.459 Oceanside 2-9-0 9.592 Old Town 1-9-0 7.551 Medomak Valley 1-10-1 7.219 Waterville 1-10-0 2.908 Nokomis 0-11-0 0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Fort Kent 9-0-2 87.704 Orono 6-3-1 55.077 Mattanawcook Academy 7-4-0 53.980 Houlton/GHCA 6-6-0 50.459 Central 5-5-0 42.143 Winslow 7-4-0 35.918 Bucksport 2-8-2 15.740 Mount View 2-7-1 12.934 MCI 4-8-0 12.857

Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Central Aroostook 10-2-0 75.255 Fort Fairfield 11-2-0 67.347 Penobscot Valley 5-2-3 66.071 Ashland 8-2-1 60.434 Madawaska 8-2-0 33.673 Van Buren 6-5-0 32.653 Washburn 5-6-0 12.143 Shenck/Stearns 4-7-0 6.939 Easton 2-8-0 2.449 Hodgdon 1-11-0 1.735 Southern Aroostook 1-11-0 1.735 Maine School of Science and Math 0-8-0 0.000

Class 9-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Wisdom - 10-1-0 75.918 Dexter 8-2-1 60.816 Sumner 11-0-0 55.918 Shead 8-3-0 48.163 Penobscot Christian 7-4-0 42.347 Deer Isle-Stonington 5-4-1 40.408 Lee Academy 8-4-0 37.235 Penquis Valley 3-7-1 34.796 Katahdin 7-5-0 31.735 Calais 4-4-0 26.939 GSA 4-7-1 26.429 Piscataquis 2-10-0 17.245 Narraguagus 5-7-0 12.041 Woodland 1-9-0 0.714 Washington Academy 0-9-0 0.000 East Grand 0-11-0 0.000

Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Scarborough 11-0-1 147.959 Windham 9-1-1 110.204 Kennebunk 8-3-1 86.224 Bonny Eagle 7-2-2 72.653 South Portland 7-2-2 70.612 Westbrook 7-5-0 47.653 Cheverus 6-4-0 45.612 Gorham 5-5-1 42.041 Thornton Academy 5-5-1 38.980 Deering 6-5-1 38.980 Marshwood 5-5-1 36.939 Falmouth 2-8-1 26.020 Sanford 3-7-1 19.592 Noble 4-7-0 17.041 Portland 3-7-1 15.510 Massabesic 1-11-0 0.714 Biddeford 0-12-0 0.000

Class B South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Yarmouth 10-1-0 114.592 Cape Elizabeth 10-1-1 112.959 Poland 8-1-2 74.056 Freeport 7-3-0 65.408 Lincoln Academy 8-3-0 53.980 Greely 5-3-2 45.561 Leavitt 5-6-0 33.673 Fryeburg Academy 4-7-1 25.587 Lake Region 6-5-0 25.000 York 2-8-2 24.796 Morse 5-6-0 20.612 Gray-New Gloucester 3-9-0 10.816

Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Mt. Abram 12-0-0 106.990 Maranacook 10-1-0 88.265 Hall-Dale 8-2-2 87.577 North Yarmouth Academy 8-2-0 59.847 Traip Academy 8-2-2 58.444 Spruce Mountain 6-3-2 37.704 Waynflete 4-6-1 30.128 Winthrop 4-7-0 24.082 Oak Hill 3-8-0 20.306 Wells 0-9-1 8.291 Lisbon 1-10-0 0.714 Sacopee Valley 0-11-0 0.00

Class D South - Top 4 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Old Orchard Beach 5-5-0 41.429 Monmouth Academy 5-5-0 33.214 Telstar 5-6-0 11.837 Wiscasset/Boothbay 2-8-1 9.069

Class 8-Person South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

Bangor Christian 10-0-0 92.449 Richmond 9-3-0 81.531 Madison 9-3-0 72.653 Buckfield 9-2-0 72.087 Temple Academy 9-2-0 46.378 Dirigo 7-5-0 39.434 Mountain Valley 4-6-1 16.821 Greenville 5-5-0 13.388 Searsport 4-7-0 12.959 Rangeley Lakes 2-7-1 9.311 Valley 3-7-1 6.449 Pine Tree Academy 2-7-1 5.738 Vinalhaven/North Haven 0-6-1 5.143 Carrabec 1-10-0 1.143