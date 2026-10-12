Maine Girls High School Soccer Heal Point Standings – October 11

Maine Girls High School Soccer Heal Point Standings – October 11

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Maine Girls High School Soccer Heal Point Standings for all games played and reported through Sunday, October 11th.

Teams play a 14 game schedule with the last countable game needing to be played by October 20th.

Here are the Regional and State Final Dates and Locations

Regional Prelims 8 Player: October 23
Regional Prelims: October 24
Regional Quarter Finals: October 27/28
Regional Semifinals Class A, C, & 8 Person: October 30
Regional Semifinals Class B & D: October 31Regional Finals: November 3
Class A North - Mt. Ararat High School
Class A South - Scarborough High School
Class C North - Hermon High School
Class C South - Edward Little High School
8 North - Brewer High School
8 South - Gardiner Area High School

Regional Finals: November 4
Class B North - Hampden Academy
Class B South - Falmouth High School
Class D North - Presque Isle Middle School
Class D South - Cony High School

State Finals: November 7
Class A - South Site - Kennebunk High School
Class B - North Site - Cameron Stadium, Bangor
Class C - South Site - Lewiston High School

Class D - North Site - Messalonskee High School
8 Person - North Site - Presque Isle Middle School
Class A North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
  1. Camden Hills 11-0-0  104.235
  2. Brunswick 7-3-1  64.082
  3. Mt. Ararat 8-3-0  60.867
  4. Bangor 7-3-1  51.199
  5. Mt. Blue 3-4-3  41.735
  6. Brewer 6-4-1  31.811
  7. Hampden Academy 4-8-0  26.531
  8. Lewiston 1-8-2  14.184
  9. Edward Little 3-8-0  11.122
  10. Messalonskee 3-9-0  11.133
  11. Oxford Hills 0-9-1  2.041

Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Gardiner 10-1-1  92.679
  2. Presque Isle 7-1-2  80.842
  3. John Bapst 9-0-1 79.668
  4. Hermon 8-2-1  74.617
  5. Belfast 11-0-0  66.786
  6. Skowhegan 9-1-1  55.383
  7. Cony 7-4-1  52.270
  8. Erskine Academy 6-4-1  49.515
  9. MDI 5-6-1  34.158
  10. Ellsworth 4-6-1 31.480
  11. Lawrence 2-7-3  12.583
  12. Foxcroft Academy 5-6-0  12.857
  13. Caribou 1-10-0  10.459
  14. Oceanside 2-9-0  9.592
  15. Old Town 1-9-0  7.551
  16. Medomak Valley 1-10-1  7.219
  17. Waterville 1-10-0  2.908
  18. Nokomis 0-11-0  0.000

Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Fort Kent 9-0-2  87.704
  2. Orono  6-3-1  55.077
  3. Mattanawcook Academy 7-4-0  53.980
  4. Houlton/GHCA 6-6-0  50.459
  5. Central 5-5-0 42.143
  6. Winslow 7-4-0  35.918
  7. Bucksport 2-8-2  15.740
  8. Mount View 2-7-1  12.934
  9. MCI 4-8-0  12.857

Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Central Aroostook 10-2-0  75.255
  2. Fort Fairfield 11-2-0  67.347
  3. Penobscot Valley 5-2-3  66.071
  4. Ashland 8-2-1  60.434
  5. Madawaska 8-2-0  33.673
  6. Van Buren 6-5-0  32.653
  7. Washburn 5-6-0 12.143
  8. Shenck/Stearns 4-7-0  6.939
  9. Easton 2-8-0  2.449
  10. Hodgdon 1-11-0  1.735
  11. Southern Aroostook 1-11-0 1.735
  12. Maine School of Science and Math 0-8-0  0.000

Class 9-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Wisdom - 10-1-0 75.918
  2. Dexter 8-2-1  60.816
  3. Sumner 11-0-0  55.918
  4. Shead 8-3-0  48.163
  5. Penobscot Christian 7-4-0  42.347
  6. Deer Isle-Stonington 5-4-1  40.408
  7. Lee Academy 8-4-0 37.235
  8. Penquis Valley 3-7-1 34.796
  9. Katahdin 7-5-0  31.735
  10. Calais 4-4-0  26.939
  11. GSA 4-7-1  26.429
  12. Piscataquis 2-10-0 17.245
  13. Narraguagus 5-7-0  12.041
  14. Woodland 1-9-0  0.714
  15. Washington Academy 0-9-0  0.000
  16. East Grand 0-11-0 0.000

Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Scarborough 11-0-1  147.959
  2. Windham 9-1-1  110.204
  3. Kennebunk 8-3-1  86.224
  4. Bonny Eagle 7-2-2  72.653
  5. South Portland 7-2-2 70.612
  6. Westbrook 7-5-0  47.653
  7. Cheverus 6-4-0  45.612
  8. Gorham 5-5-1  42.041
  9. Thornton Academy 5-5-1  38.980
  10. Deering 6-5-1  38.980
  11. Marshwood 5-5-1  36.939
  12. Falmouth 2-8-1  26.020
  13. Sanford 3-7-1  19.592
  14. Noble 4-7-0  17.041
  15. Portland 3-7-1  15.510
  16. Massabesic 1-11-0  0.714
  17. Biddeford 0-12-0  0.000

Class B South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Yarmouth 10-1-0  114.592
  2. Cape Elizabeth 10-1-1  112.959
  3. Poland 8-1-2  74.056
  4. Freeport 7-3-0  65.408
  5. Lincoln Academy 8-3-0  53.980
  6. Greely 5-3-2  45.561
  7. Leavitt 5-6-0 33.673
  8. Fryeburg Academy 4-7-1  25.587
  9. Lake Region 6-5-0  25.000
  10. York 2-8-2  24.796
  11. Morse  5-6-0 20.612
  12. Gray-New Gloucester 3-9-0  10.816

Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Mt. Abram 12-0-0  106.990
  2. Maranacook 10-1-0  88.265
  3. Hall-Dale 8-2-2  87.577
  4. North Yarmouth Academy 8-2-0  59.847
  5. Traip Academy 8-2-2  58.444
  6. Spruce Mountain 6-3-2  37.704
  7. Waynflete 4-6-1 30.128
  8. Winthrop 4-7-0  24.082
  9. Oak Hill 3-8-0  20.306
  10. Wells 0-9-1  8.291
  11. Lisbon 1-10-0  0.714
  12. Sacopee Valley 0-11-0  0.00

Class D South - Top 4 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Old Orchard Beach 5-5-0  41.429
  2. Monmouth Academy 5-5-0  33.214
  3. Telstar 5-6-0  11.837
  4. Wiscasset/Boothbay 2-8-1  9.069

Class 8-Person South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs

  1. Bangor Christian 10-0-0  92.449
  2. Richmond 9-3-0  81.531
  3. Madison 9-3-0  72.653
  4. Buckfield 9-2-0  72.087
  5. Temple Academy 9-2-0  46.378
  6. Dirigo  7-5-0  39.434
  7. Mountain Valley 4-6-1  16.821
  8. Greenville 5-5-0  13.388
  9. Searsport 4-7-0  12.959
  10. Rangeley Lakes 2-7-1  9.311
  11. Valley 3-7-1  6.449
  12. Pine Tree Academy 2-7-1  5.738
  13. Vinalhaven/North Haven 0-6-1  5.143
  14. Carrabec 1-10-0  1.143

LOOK: Things You Saw at Grandma's House

Was Grandma a design expert? Let's say she was ahead of her time. How many of these familiar sights do you remember from visits to Grandma's house?

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

 

Categories: Girls Soccer, High School Soccer

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