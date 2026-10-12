Maine Girls High School Soccer Heal Point Standings – October 11
Here are the Maine Girls High School Soccer Heal Point Standings for all games played and reported through Sunday, October 11th.
Teams play a 14 game schedule with the last countable game needing to be played by October 20th.
Here are the Regional and State Final Dates and Locations
Regional Prelims 8 Player: October 23
Regional Prelims: October 24
Regional Quarter Finals: October 27/28
Regional Semifinals Class A, C, & 8 Person: October 30
Regional Semifinals Class B & D: October 31Regional Finals: November 3
Class A North - Mt. Ararat High School
Class A South - Scarborough High School
Class C North - Hermon High School
Class C South - Edward Little High School
8 North - Brewer High School
8 South - Gardiner Area High School
Regional Finals: November 4
Class B North - Hampden Academy
Class B South - Falmouth High School
Class D North - Presque Isle Middle School
Class D South - Cony High School
State Finals: November 7
Class A - South Site - Kennebunk High School
Class B - North Site - Cameron Stadium, Bangor
Class C - South Site - Lewiston High School
8 Person - North Site - Presque Isle Middle School
- Camden Hills 11-0-0 104.235
- Brunswick 7-3-1 64.082
- Mt. Ararat 8-3-0 60.867
- Bangor 7-3-1 51.199
- Mt. Blue 3-4-3 41.735
- Brewer 6-4-1 31.811
- Hampden Academy 4-8-0 26.531
- Lewiston 1-8-2 14.184
- Edward Little 3-8-0 11.122
- Messalonskee 3-9-0 11.133
- Oxford Hills 0-9-1 2.041
Class B North - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Gardiner 10-1-1 92.679
- Presque Isle 7-1-2 80.842
- John Bapst 9-0-1 79.668
- Hermon 8-2-1 74.617
- Belfast 11-0-0 66.786
- Skowhegan 9-1-1 55.383
- Cony 7-4-1 52.270
- Erskine Academy 6-4-1 49.515
- MDI 5-6-1 34.158
- Ellsworth 4-6-1 31.480
- Lawrence 2-7-3 12.583
- Foxcroft Academy 5-6-0 12.857
- Caribou 1-10-0 10.459
- Oceanside 2-9-0 9.592
- Old Town 1-9-0 7.551
- Medomak Valley 1-10-1 7.219
- Waterville 1-10-0 2.908
- Nokomis 0-11-0 0.000
Class C North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Fort Kent 9-0-2 87.704
- Orono 6-3-1 55.077
- Mattanawcook Academy 7-4-0 53.980
- Houlton/GHCA 6-6-0 50.459
- Central 5-5-0 42.143
- Winslow 7-4-0 35.918
- Bucksport 2-8-2 15.740
- Mount View 2-7-1 12.934
- MCI 4-8-0 12.857
Class D North - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Central Aroostook 10-2-0 75.255
- Fort Fairfield 11-2-0 67.347
- Penobscot Valley 5-2-3 66.071
- Ashland 8-2-1 60.434
- Madawaska 8-2-0 33.673
- Van Buren 6-5-0 32.653
- Washburn 5-6-0 12.143
- Shenck/Stearns 4-7-0 6.939
- Easton 2-8-0 2.449
- Hodgdon 1-11-0 1.735
- Southern Aroostook 1-11-0 1.735
- Maine School of Science and Math 0-8-0 0.000
Class 9-Person North - Top 11 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Wisdom - 10-1-0 75.918
- Dexter 8-2-1 60.816
- Sumner 11-0-0 55.918
- Shead 8-3-0 48.163
- Penobscot Christian 7-4-0 42.347
- Deer Isle-Stonington 5-4-1 40.408
- Lee Academy 8-4-0 37.235
- Penquis Valley 3-7-1 34.796
- Katahdin 7-5-0 31.735
- Calais 4-4-0 26.939
- GSA 4-7-1 26.429
- Piscataquis 2-10-0 17.245
- Narraguagus 5-7-0 12.041
- Woodland 1-9-0 0.714
- Washington Academy 0-9-0 0.000
- East Grand 0-11-0 0.000
Class A South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Scarborough 11-0-1 147.959
- Windham 9-1-1 110.204
- Kennebunk 8-3-1 86.224
- Bonny Eagle 7-2-2 72.653
- South Portland 7-2-2 70.612
- Westbrook 7-5-0 47.653
- Cheverus 6-4-0 45.612
- Gorham 5-5-1 42.041
- Thornton Academy 5-5-1 38.980
- Deering 6-5-1 38.980
- Marshwood 5-5-1 36.939
- Falmouth 2-8-1 26.020
- Sanford 3-7-1 19.592
- Noble 4-7-0 17.041
- Portland 3-7-1 15.510
- Massabesic 1-11-0 0.714
- Biddeford 0-12-0 0.000
Class B South - Top 12 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Yarmouth 10-1-0 114.592
- Cape Elizabeth 10-1-1 112.959
- Poland 8-1-2 74.056
- Freeport 7-3-0 65.408
- Lincoln Academy 8-3-0 53.980
- Greely 5-3-2 45.561
- Leavitt 5-6-0 33.673
- Fryeburg Academy 4-7-1 25.587
- Lake Region 6-5-0 25.000
- York 2-8-2 24.796
- Morse 5-6-0 20.612
- Gray-New Gloucester 3-9-0 10.816
Class C South - Top 8 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Mt. Abram 12-0-0 106.990
- Maranacook 10-1-0 88.265
- Hall-Dale 8-2-2 87.577
- North Yarmouth Academy 8-2-0 59.847
- Traip Academy 8-2-2 58.444
- Spruce Mountain 6-3-2 37.704
- Waynflete 4-6-1 30.128
- Winthrop 4-7-0 24.082
- Oak Hill 3-8-0 20.306
- Wells 0-9-1 8.291
- Lisbon 1-10-0 0.714
- Sacopee Valley 0-11-0 0.00
Class D South - Top 4 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Old Orchard Beach 5-5-0 41.429
- Monmouth Academy 5-5-0 33.214
- Telstar 5-6-0 11.837
- Wiscasset/Boothbay 2-8-1 9.069
Class 8-Person South - Top 10 Teams Qualify for Playoffs
- Bangor Christian 10-0-0 92.449
- Richmond 9-3-0 81.531
- Madison 9-3-0 72.653
- Buckfield 9-2-0 72.087
- Temple Academy 9-2-0 46.378
- Dirigo 7-5-0 39.434
- Mountain Valley 4-6-1 16.821
- Greenville 5-5-0 13.388
- Searsport 4-7-0 12.959
- Rangeley Lakes 2-7-1 9.311
- Valley 3-7-1 6.449
- Pine Tree Academy 2-7-1 5.738
- Vinalhaven/North Haven 0-6-1 5.143
- Carrabec 1-10-0 1.143
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