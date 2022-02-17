11 John Bapst Boys Upset #6 Houlton 57-47 in Class B Round of 16 [STATS]

The #11 John Bapst Crusaders traveled up to Houlton on Wednesday night, February 16th, defeating the #6 Shiretowners, 57-47 as John Bapst went 15-29 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter.

John Bapst led 19-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Crusaders le 38-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

John Bapst had 3 players in double figures. Jordan Kimball and Edoardo Fiore both finished with 12 points each, while Corey Butler had 10 points. The Crusaders were 17-34 from the free throw line overall and had 4 3-pointers. Butler had 3 3-pointers and Kimball the other for John Bapst.

Houlton was led by Isaiah Gentle with 12 points while Cody Johnston had 10 points. The Shiretowners were 4-13 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Isaiah Gentle had 2 3's and Collin Moody had a 3-pointer.

John Bapst, now 9-10 will play the #3 Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Friday night, February 18th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, online at 92.9 The Ticket online radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Houlton finishes the season with a 10-7 record.

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Boys 19 7 12 19 57 Houlton Boys 13 10 6 18 47

Box Score

John Bapst

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 00 Edoardo Fiore 12 3 3 0 6 11 10 Nick Chaffee 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Jon Pangburn 5 1 1 0 3 6 20 Jordan Kimball 12 4 3 1 3 6 22 Levi Peterson 4 1 1 0 2 4 24 Zach Norman 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Corey Butler 10 3 0 3 1 2 32 Kevin Austin 7 3 3 0 1 2 34 Andy Czapiga 7 3 3 0 1 3 44 Logan McMahon 0 0 0 0 0 0 52 Hayden Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 52 Camren Barker 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 57 18 14 4 17 34

Houlton