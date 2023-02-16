#11 Sumner Boys Fall to #6 Lee Academy 56-46 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #11 Sumner Boys Basketball Team's season on the road came to an end on Wednesday night, February 15th when they fell to the Lee Academy Pandas 56-46 in Lee in a Class C Boys Prelim.

Lee led 14-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-22 at the end of the 1st Half. Lee Academy expanded their lead in the 3rd Quarter to 7 points, 44-37 outscoring Sumner 20-15 in the Quarter.

Sumner was led by Billy Wray with 18 points including 3 3-pointers. Jacob Bagley had 9 points, including 2 3-pointers. Nolan Christiansen and Angel Valencia each had a 3-pointer. Sumner was 3-7 from the free throw line.

Lee Academy was led by Nick Allard with 12 points, with Jackson Sabattus having 11 points and Andrew Scott 10 points. Andrew Glidden had 2 3-pointers, while Eli Knowles, Sabattus and Zac Holt each had 1 3-pointer. The Pandas were 9-14 from the free throw line.

Sumner concludes their season at 12-7.

Lee Academy advances to the Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, to play #3 Dexter on Monday night, February 20th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Sumner Boys121015946
Lee Boys1410201256

 

Box Score

Sumner

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Dylan Piper0----
Jacob Bagley91213
Billy Wray184312
Nolan Christiansen511--
Ethan Chase42---
Logan Crowley0----
Ian Gatcomb0----
Aiden Griffin0----
Angel Valencia3-1--
Bryson Parritt0----
Matt Carney0----
Isaiah Rivers73-12
Copelin Temple0----
Hector Orozco-Delgado0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS4611737

Lee Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jeff Trinh0----
Ethan Linscott21---
Eli Knowles511--
Nick Allard125-22
Andrew Scott103-45
Finn Knowles51-36
Jackson Sabattus1141-1
Brayden Tozier0----
Zac Holt3-1--
Adam Knowles0----
Andrew Glidden812--
Caden Pullen0----
Trevor Bean0----
Elijah Burrill0----
Austin Beach0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS56165914
