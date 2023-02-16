#11 Sumner Boys Fall to #6 Lee Academy 56-46 [STATS]
The #11 Sumner Boys Basketball Team's season on the road came to an end on Wednesday night, February 15th when they fell to the Lee Academy Pandas 56-46 in Lee in a Class C Boys Prelim.
Lee led 14-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-22 at the end of the 1st Half. Lee Academy expanded their lead in the 3rd Quarter to 7 points, 44-37 outscoring Sumner 20-15 in the Quarter.
Sumner was led by Billy Wray with 18 points including 3 3-pointers. Jacob Bagley had 9 points, including 2 3-pointers. Nolan Christiansen and Angel Valencia each had a 3-pointer. Sumner was 3-7 from the free throw line.
Lee Academy was led by Nick Allard with 12 points, with Jackson Sabattus having 11 points and Andrew Scott 10 points. Andrew Glidden had 2 3-pointers, while Eli Knowles, Sabattus and Zac Holt each had 1 3-pointer. The Pandas were 9-14 from the free throw line.
Sumner concludes their season at 12-7.
Lee Academy advances to the Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, to play #3 Dexter on Monday night, February 20th at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Sumner Boys
|12
|10
|15
|9
|46
|Lee Boys
|14
|10
|20
|12
|56
Box Score
Sumner
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Dylan Piper
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jacob Bagley
|9
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Billy Wray
|18
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Nolan Christiansen
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Ethan Chase
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Logan Crowley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ian Gatcomb
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aiden Griffin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Angel Valencia
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Bryson Parritt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Carney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isaiah Rivers
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|Copelin Temple
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hector Orozco-Delgado
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|46
|11
|7
|3
|7
Lee Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Jeff Trinh
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Linscott
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Eli Knowles
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Nick Allard
|12
|5
|-
|2
|2
|Andrew Scott
|10
|3
|-
|4
|5
|Finn Knowles
|5
|1
|-
|3
|6
|Jackson Sabattus
|11
|4
|1
|-
|1
|Brayden Tozier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zac Holt
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Adam Knowles
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew Glidden
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Caden Pullen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Trevor Bean
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Elijah Burrill
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Austin Beach
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|56
|16
|5
|9
|14