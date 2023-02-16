11 Sumner Boys Fall to #6 Lee Academy 56-46 [STATS]

The #11 Sumner Boys Basketball Team's season on the road came to an end on Wednesday night, February 15th when they fell to the Lee Academy Pandas 56-46 in Lee in a Class C Boys Prelim.

Lee led 14-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-22 at the end of the 1st Half. Lee Academy expanded their lead in the 3rd Quarter to 7 points, 44-37 outscoring Sumner 20-15 in the Quarter.

Sumner was led by Billy Wray with 18 points including 3 3-pointers. Jacob Bagley had 9 points, including 2 3-pointers. Nolan Christiansen and Angel Valencia each had a 3-pointer. Sumner was 3-7 from the free throw line.

Lee Academy was led by Nick Allard with 12 points, with Jackson Sabattus having 11 points and Andrew Scott 10 points. Andrew Glidden had 2 3-pointers, while Eli Knowles, Sabattus and Zac Holt each had 1 3-pointer. The Pandas were 9-14 from the free throw line.

Get our free mobile app

Sumner concludes their season at 12-7.

Lee Academy advances to the Quarterfinals at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, to play #3 Dexter on Monday night, February 20th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Boys 12 10 15 9 46 Lee Boys 14 10 20 12 56

Box Score

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Dylan Piper 0 - - - - Jacob Bagley 9 1 2 1 3 Billy Wray 18 4 3 1 2 Nolan Christiansen 5 1 1 - - Ethan Chase 4 2 - - - Logan Crowley 0 - - - - Ian Gatcomb 0 - - - - Aiden Griffin 0 - - - - Angel Valencia 3 - 1 - - Bryson Parritt 0 - - - - Matt Carney 0 - - - - Isaiah Rivers 7 3 - 1 2 Copelin Temple 0 - - - - Hector Orozco-Delgado 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 46 11 7 3 7

Lee Academy