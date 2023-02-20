2 Penobscot Valley Knocks Off #10 Sumner 54-16 [STATS & PHOTOS]

#2 Penobscot Valley Knocks Off #10 Sumner 54-16 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

Penobscot Valley - Sumner Girls Basketball February 20, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Penobscot Valley Howlers knocked off the #10 Sumner Tigers Girls Basketball Team 54-16 on Monday, February 20th in the Class C North Quarterfinals.

Penobscot Valley led 11-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-8 at the end of the 1st Half. The Howlers led 43-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Penboscot Valley was led by Ellie Austin with 16 points, while Kaya Lorning and Holly Loring each had 12 points. Austin had a 3-pointer. The Howlers were 11-31 from the free throw line.

Sumner was led by Jenna Colby and Callie Chase who each had 4 points. The Tigers were 0-4 from the free throw line.

Sumner's season comes to a close with a 9-11 record.

Penobscot Valley improves to 18-1 and will play #3 Hodgdon on Thursday, February 23rd at 2 p.m. in the 1st Class C Girls Semifinal.

Line Score

Team1234Total
Sumner628016
Penobscot Valley1116161154

Box Score

Sumner

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Callie Chase42---
Breanna Flaherty21---
Kali McLean0----
Brooklyn Newenham21---
Clara Christiansen21--4
Isabel Catheron0----
Taylor Newenham0----
Alana Welch21---
Jenna Colby42---
TEAM0----
TOTALS168--4

Penobscot Valley

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Ellie Austin1641513
Rylee Moulton0----
Kaya Lorning1232--
Lauren Veino3--37
Ashlyn St.Cyr0----
Holly Loring125-27
Mia Neal0----
Lila Cummings52-14
Ashlynn St. Cyr0----
Jessica Kondrup0----
Shay Ireland63---
TEAM0----
TOTALS541731131
