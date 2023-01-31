Sumner Girls Fall to Narraguagus 49-39[STATS]

The Narraguagus Knights Girls Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 49-39 in Harrington on Monday, January 30th, but the game was within 1` point at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Narraguagus led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Sumner led 26-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Knights had a 1 point lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 35-34.

Narraguagus was led by Paidyn Cashman and Laney Oliver with 13 points and Autumn Peterson who had 11 points. Cashman and Peterson each had 2 3-pointers and Oliver had 1 3-pointer. The Knights were 14-21 from the free throw line.

Sumner was led by Breanna Flaherty with 19 points including 2 3-pointers. Clara Christiansen had 8 points and Callie Chase had a 3-pointer. The Tigers were 8-16 from the free throw line.

Narraguagus is now 8-7 on the season with 3 games remaining

  • Tuesday, January 31 at Machias at 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday February 4th vs. Deer Isle-Stonington at 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, February 8 vs. Machias at 6:30 p.m.

Sumner is now 7-8 on the season with 3 games remaining.

  • Wednesday, February 1st at Searsport at 5 p.m.
  • Tuesday, February 7th at Mattanawcook at 6:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, February 8 at Deer Isle-Stonington at 5 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Sumner Girls14128539
Narraguagus Girls158121449

Box Score

Sumner

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Callie Chase6-134
Breanna Flaherty1942511
Kali McLean0----
Brooklyn Newenham0----
Clara Christiansen84--1
Isabel Catheron0----
Taylor Newenham0----
Alana Welch0----
Jenna Colby63---
TEAM0----
TOTALS39113816

Narraguagus

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Eden Fraser0----
Lydia McCarthy21---
Emma Parker0----
Katrina Hatt3--34
Paidyn Cashman132234
Nevaeh Schoppee0----
Autumn Peterson112212
Laney Oliver132167
Natalie Stanwood0----
Emma Moores0----
Trinity Morris73-14
TEAM0----
TOTALS491051421
