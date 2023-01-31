Sumner Girls Fall to Narraguagus 49-39[STATS]

The Narraguagus Knights Girls Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 49-39 in Harrington on Monday, January 30th, but the game was within 1` point at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Narraguagus led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Sumner led 26-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Knights had a 1 point lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter 35-34.

Narraguagus was led by Paidyn Cashman and Laney Oliver with 13 points and Autumn Peterson who had 11 points. Cashman and Peterson each had 2 3-pointers and Oliver had 1 3-pointer. The Knights were 14-21 from the free throw line.

Sumner was led by Breanna Flaherty with 19 points including 2 3-pointers. Clara Christiansen had 8 points and Callie Chase had a 3-pointer. The Tigers were 8-16 from the free throw line.

Narraguagus is now 8-7 on the season with 3 games remaining

Tuesday, January 31 at Machias at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday February 4th vs. Deer Isle-Stonington at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, February 8 vs. Machias at 6:30 p.m.

Sumner is now 7-8 on the season with 3 games remaining.

Wednesday, February 1st at Searsport at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, February 7th at Mattanawcook at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 8 at Deer Isle-Stonington at 5 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Girls 14 12 8 5 39 Narraguagus Girls 15 8 12 14 49

Box Score

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Callie Chase 6 - 1 3 4 Breanna Flaherty 19 4 2 5 11 Kali McLean 0 - - - - Brooklyn Newenham 0 - - - - Clara Christiansen 8 4 - - 1 Isabel Catheron 0 - - - - Taylor Newenham 0 - - - - Alana Welch 0 - - - - Jenna Colby 6 3 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 39 11 3 8 16

Narraguagus