Mattanawcook Boys Down Sumner 55-53 on Last Second Shot [STATS]

Mattanawcook Boys Down Sumner 55-53 on Last Second Shot [STATS]

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Mattanawcook Academy Boys Basketball Team upset Sumner Tuesday night, February 7th, beating the Tigers 55-53 on a last second shot.

Sumner raced out to a 20-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but then the Lynx outscored Sumner 22-10 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 31-30 at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner regained the lead in the 3rd Quarter, after outscoring Mattanawcook Academy 20-13 to make it 50-44.

Sumner was led by Ethan Chase and Isaiah Rivers each of whom finished with 13 points. The Tigers sank 7 3-pointers in the game, 3 by Angel Valencia and 1 each by Chase, Jacob Bagley and Logan Crowley. Sumner was 0-5 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy was led by Erik Fitch with a game-high 17 points. Avery Jordan had 13 points while James Trott finished with 11 points. Andrew Oliver had 2 3-pointers, while Jordan and Fitch each chipped in 1 3-pointer. The Lynx were 5-6 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy concludes the regular season with a 3-15 record.

Sumner is 11-6 with 1 game remaining, tonight, February 8th at Deer Isle-Stonighton at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Sumner Boys201020353
Mattanawcook Academy Boys922131155

 

Box Score

Sumner

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTAFT%
Dylan Piper0-----
Jacob Bagley511-20
Billy Wray0-----
Nolan Christiansen42----
Ethan Chase1351---
Logan Crowley511---
Ian Gatcomb0-----
Aiden Griffin21----
Angel Valencia9-3---
Bryson Parritt21----
Matt Carney0-----
Isaiah Rivers1351-20
Copelin Temple0-----
Hector Orozco-Delgado0-----
TEAM0-----
TOTALS53167-40

Mattanawcook Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Justyn Colorado0----
Matt Heeren0----
James Trott114-33
Avery Jordan1351--
Joe Vicaire0----
Ethan Cyr0----
Landon Arthers0----
Andrew Oliver812--
Kolby LaFountain0----
Fred Mason0----
Carson Munson63---
Erik Fitch176123
Davey Susen0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS5519456
Filed Under: Sumner High School
Categories: Articles, Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket