Mattanawcook Boys Down Sumner 55-53 on Last Second Shot [STATS]

The Mattanawcook Academy Boys Basketball Team upset Sumner Tuesday night, February 7th, beating the Tigers 55-53 on a last second shot.

Sumner raced out to a 20-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but then the Lynx outscored Sumner 22-10 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 31-30 at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner regained the lead in the 3rd Quarter, after outscoring Mattanawcook Academy 20-13 to make it 50-44.

Sumner was led by Ethan Chase and Isaiah Rivers each of whom finished with 13 points. The Tigers sank 7 3-pointers in the game, 3 by Angel Valencia and 1 each by Chase, Jacob Bagley and Logan Crowley. Sumner was 0-5 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy was led by Erik Fitch with a game-high 17 points. Avery Jordan had 13 points while James Trott finished with 11 points. Andrew Oliver had 2 3-pointers, while Jordan and Fitch each chipped in 1 3-pointer. The Lynx were 5-6 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy concludes the regular season with a 3-15 record.

Sumner is 11-6 with 1 game remaining, tonight, February 8th at Deer Isle-Stonighton at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Boys 20 10 20 3 53 Mattanawcook Academy Boys 9 22 13 11 55

Box Score

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA FT% Dylan Piper 0 - - - - - Jacob Bagley 5 1 1 - 2 0 Billy Wray 0 - - - - - Nolan Christiansen 4 2 - - - - Ethan Chase 13 5 1 - - - Logan Crowley 5 1 1 - - - Ian Gatcomb 0 - - - - - Aiden Griffin 2 1 - - - - Angel Valencia 9 - 3 - - - Bryson Parritt 2 1 - - - - Matt Carney 0 - - - - - Isaiah Rivers 13 5 1 - 2 0 Copelin Temple 0 - - - - - Hector Orozco-Delgado 0 - - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - - TOTALS 53 16 7 - 4 0

Mattanawcook Academy