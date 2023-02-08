Mattanawcook Boys Down Sumner 55-53 on Last Second Shot [STATS]
The Mattanawcook Academy Boys Basketball Team upset Sumner Tuesday night, February 7th, beating the Tigers 55-53 on a last second shot.
Sumner raced out to a 20-9 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but then the Lynx outscored Sumner 22-10 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 31-30 at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner regained the lead in the 3rd Quarter, after outscoring Mattanawcook Academy 20-13 to make it 50-44.
Sumner was led by Ethan Chase and Isaiah Rivers each of whom finished with 13 points. The Tigers sank 7 3-pointers in the game, 3 by Angel Valencia and 1 each by Chase, Jacob Bagley and Logan Crowley. Sumner was 0-5 from the free throw line.
Mattanawcook Academy was led by Erik Fitch with a game-high 17 points. Avery Jordan had 13 points while James Trott finished with 11 points. Andrew Oliver had 2 3-pointers, while Jordan and Fitch each chipped in 1 3-pointer. The Lynx were 5-6 from the free throw line.
Mattanawcook Academy concludes the regular season with a 3-15 record.
Sumner is 11-6 with 1 game remaining, tonight, February 8th at Deer Isle-Stonighton at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Sumner Boys
|20
|10
|20
|3
|53
|Mattanawcook Academy Boys
|9
|22
|13
|11
|55
Box Score
Sumner
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|FT%
|Dylan Piper
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jacob Bagley
|5
|1
|1
|-
|2
|0
|Billy Wray
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nolan Christiansen
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Chase
|13
|5
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Logan Crowley
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Ian Gatcomb
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aiden Griffin
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Angel Valencia
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Bryson Parritt
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Carney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Isaiah Rivers
|13
|5
|1
|-
|2
|0
|Copelin Temple
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hector Orozco-Delgado
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|53
|16
|7
|-
|4
|0
Mattanawcook Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Justyn Colorado
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Heeren
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|James Trott
|11
|4
|-
|3
|3
|Avery Jordan
|13
|5
|1
|-
|-
|Joe Vicaire
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ethan Cyr
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Landon Arthers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Andrew Oliver
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Kolby LaFountain
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fred Mason
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Carson Munson
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Erik Fitch
|17
|6
|1
|2
|3
|Davey Susen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|55
|19
|4
|5
|6