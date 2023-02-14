3rd Times a Charm #10 Sumner Girls Upset #7 Narraguagus 63-54 [STATS]

The 3rd time was a charm for the #10 Sumner Girls Basketball Team as they upset #7 Narraguagus in Harrington in a Class C Prelim game on Tuesday, February 14th. Narraguagus had won the previous 2 games 42-38 and 49-39.

Sumner led 18-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-29 at the end of the 1st Half. Narraguagus tied the score 48-48 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Sumner was led by Breanna Flaherty who finished with 35 points including 5 3-pointers. Jenna Colby and Brooklyn Newenham each had a 3-pointer. The Tigers were 10-16 from the free throw line.

Narraguagus was led by Autumn Peterson with 12 points including 2 3-pointers. Katrina Hatt and Paidyn Cashman each had 2 3-pointers. The Knights were 14-25 from the free throw line.

Narraguagus' season comes to an end with a 9-10 record.

Sumner, now 9-10 advances to the Cross Insurance Center and will play #2 Penobscot Valley on Monday, February 20th at 5:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Girls 18 15 15 15 63 Narraguagus Girls 14 15 19 6 54

Box Sore

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Callie Chase 6 3 - - - Breanna Flaherty 35 7 5 6 8 Kali McLean 0 - - - - Brooklyn Newenham 7 2 1 - - Clara Christiansen 5 2 - 1 2 Isabel Catheron 0 - - - - Taylor Newenham 2 1 - - - Alana Welch 2 - - 2 4 Jenna Colby 6 1 1 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 63 16 7 10 16

Narraguagus