3rd Times a Charm #10 Sumner Girls Upset #7 Narraguagus 63-54 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The 3rd time was a charm for the #10 Sumner Girls Basketball Team as they upset #7 Narraguagus in Harrington in a Class C Prelim game on Tuesday, February 14th. Narraguagus had won the previous 2 games 42-38 and 49-39.

Sumner led 18-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-29 at the end of the 1st Half. Narraguagus tied the score 48-48 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Sumner was led by Breanna Flaherty who finished with 35 points including 5 3-pointers. Jenna Colby and Brooklyn Newenham each had a 3-pointer.  The Tigers were 10-16 from the free throw line.

Narraguagus was led by Autumn Peterson with 12 points including 2 3-pointers. Katrina Hatt and Paidyn Cashman each had 2 3-pointers. The Knights were 14-25 from the free throw line.

Narraguagus' season comes to an end with a 9-10 record.

Sumner, now 9-10 advances to the Cross Insurance Center and will play #2 Penobscot Valley on Monday, February 20th at 5:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Sumner Girls1815151563
Narraguagus Girls141519654

 

Box Sore

Sumner

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Callie Chase63---
Breanna Flaherty357568
Kali McLean0----
Brooklyn Newenham721--
Clara Christiansen52-12
Isabel Catheron0----
Taylor Newenham21---
Alana Welch2--24
Jenna Colby61112
TEAM0----
TOTALS631671016

Narraguagus

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Eden Fraser0----
Lydia McCarthy0----
Emma Parker0----
Katrina Hatt8-225
Paidyn Cashman9-233
Nevaeh Schoppee0---3
Autumn Peterson122224
Laney Oliver72-34
Natalie Stanwood0----
Emma Moores0----
Trinity Morris187-46
TEAM0----
TOTALS541161425
