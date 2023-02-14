3rd Times a Charm #10 Sumner Girls Upset #7 Narraguagus 63-54 [STATS]
The 3rd time was a charm for the #10 Sumner Girls Basketball Team as they upset #7 Narraguagus in Harrington in a Class C Prelim game on Tuesday, February 14th. Narraguagus had won the previous 2 games 42-38 and 49-39.
Sumner led 18-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 33-29 at the end of the 1st Half. Narraguagus tied the score 48-48 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Sumner was led by Breanna Flaherty who finished with 35 points including 5 3-pointers. Jenna Colby and Brooklyn Newenham each had a 3-pointer. The Tigers were 10-16 from the free throw line.
Narraguagus was led by Autumn Peterson with 12 points including 2 3-pointers. Katrina Hatt and Paidyn Cashman each had 2 3-pointers. The Knights were 14-25 from the free throw line.
Narraguagus' season comes to an end with a 9-10 record.
Sumner, now 9-10 advances to the Cross Insurance Center and will play #2 Penobscot Valley on Monday, February 20th at 5:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Sumner Girls
|18
|15
|15
|15
|63
|Narraguagus Girls
|14
|15
|19
|6
|54
Box Sore
Sumner
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Callie Chase
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Breanna Flaherty
|35
|7
|5
|6
|8
|Kali McLean
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brooklyn Newenham
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Clara Christiansen
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Isabel Catheron
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor Newenham
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Alana Welch
|2
|-
|-
|2
|4
|Jenna Colby
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|63
|16
|7
|10
|16
Narraguagus
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Eden Fraser
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lydia McCarthy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emma Parker
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Katrina Hatt
|8
|-
|2
|2
|5
|Paidyn Cashman
|9
|-
|2
|3
|3
|Nevaeh Schoppee
|0
|-
|-
|-
|3
|Autumn Peterson
|12
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Laney Oliver
|7
|2
|-
|3
|4
|Natalie Stanwood
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emma Moores
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Trinity Morris
|18
|7
|-
|4
|6
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|54
|11
|6
|14
|25