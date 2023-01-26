Sumner Boys Beat Mattanawcook Academy 59-52 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys Basketball Team defeated the Mattanawcook Academy Lynx 59-52 in Lincoln on Wednesday, January 25th.

Mattanawcook Academy took a 15-11 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but after Sumner outscored Mattanawcook Academy 14-3 in the 2nd Quarter, Sumner led 25-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Sumner led 47-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Sumner was led by Billy Wray who had a game-high 20 points including a 3-pointer. Ethan Chase had 16 points. Nolan Christiansen and Jacob Bagley each had a 3-pointer. The Tigers were 4-7 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy had 4 players in double-figures. Andrew Oliver had 11 points with 3 3-3 pointers. Avery Jordan and Joe Vicaire each had 10 points with 2 3-pointes. Erik Fitch had 10 points. Carson Munson had a 3-pointer. The Lynx were 6-9 from the free throw line.

Sumner is now 9-3 and will play at Deer Isle-Stonington on Friday, January 27th at 6:30 p.m.

Mattanawcook Academy is 2-10. They travel to Blue Hill to play GSA on Friday, January 27th at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Boys 11 14 22 12 59 Mattanawcook Academy Boys 15 3 17 17 52

Box Score

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Dylan Piper 0 - - - - Jacob Bagley 3 - 1 - - Billy Wray 20 8 1 1 2 Nolan Christiansen 7 2 1 - - Ethan Chase 16 8 - - - Logan Crowley 0 - - - - Ian Gatcomb 2 1 - - - Aiden Griffin 0 - - - - Angel Valencia 0 - - - - Bryson Parritt 2 1 - - - Matt Carney 0 - - - - Isaiah Rivers 9 3 - 3 5 Copelin Temple 0 - - - - Hector Orozco-Delgado 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 59 23 3 4 7

Mattanawcook Academy