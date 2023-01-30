Sumner Boys Defeat Narraguagus 60-50 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys defeated the Narraguagus Knights in Harrington 60-50 on Monday, January 30th.

Sumner led 18-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Narraguagus trimmed the lead to just 1 point, 29-28 at the end of the 1st Half, outscoring Sumner 16-11. Sumner led at the end of the 3rd Quarter 44-36.

Sumner had 3 players in double-figures. Jacob Bagley led the Tigers with 19 points, including 5 3-pointers. Ethan Chase had 18 points with a 3-pointer. Billy Wray had 12 points with 2 3-'s. Sumner was 10-15 from the free throw line.

Narraguagus was led by Michael Stanwood with a game-high 21 points. Manny Absalom had 11 points. Jonathan Ramirez had a 3-pointer. The Knights were 11-23 from the free throw line.

Sumner is now 11-4 with 3 games remaining:

Wednesday, February 1st at Searsport at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 7th at Mattanawcook Academy at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, February 8th at Deer Isle-Stonington at 6:30 p.m.

Narraguagus is now 3-12 with 3 games remaining;

Wednesday February 1st at GSA at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 4th vs. Deer Isle-Stonington at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 8th at Jonesport-Beals at 6:30 p.m.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 9 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 29-February 4th need to be received by February 6th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Boys 18 11 15 16 60 Narraguagus Boys 12 16 8 14 50

Box Score

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Dylan Piper 1 - - 1 2 Jacob Bagley 19 1 5 2 2 Billy Wray 12 3 2 - - Nolan Christiansen 8 2 - 4 6 Ethan Chase 18 6 1 3 5 Logan Crowley 0 - - - - Ian Gatcomb 0 - - - - Aiden Griffin 0 - - - - Angel Valencia 0 - - - - Bryson Parritt 2 1 - - - Matt Carney 0 - - - - Isaiah Rivers 0 - - - - Copelin Temple 0 - - - - Hector Orozco-Delgado 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 60 13 8 10 15

Narraguagus