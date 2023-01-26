Mattanawcook Academy Girls Too Strong for Sumner 74-39 [STATS]

The Mattanawcook Academy Girls Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 74-39 in Lincoln on Wednesday, January 25th.

Mattanawcook Academy led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 42-21 at the end of the 1st Half after outscoring Sumner 28-10 in the 2nd Quarter. The Lynx extended their lead in the 3rd Quarter with a 17-3 run, to take a 59-24 lead.

Mattanawcook Academy was led by Megan House with 27 points and 1 3-pointer. Addison Cyr had 19 points and Lily Wotton had 10 points. Lauren House added a 3-pointer. The Lynx were 10-16 from the free throw line.

Sumner was led by Breanna Flaherty with 23 points, including a 3-pointer. Kali McLean had 6 points on the strength of 2 3-pointers. The Tigers were 6-16 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy is 7-4 and will travel to Woodland to play the Dragons on Thursday, January 26th at 6:30 p.m.

Sumner is now 6-6. They travel to Deer Isle-Stonington to play the Mariners on Friday, Januiary 27th at 5 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Girls 11 10 3 15 39 Mattanawcook Academy Girls 14 28 17 15 74

Box Score

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Callie Chase 2 1 - - - Breanna Flaherty 23 8 1 4 9 Kali McLean 6 - 2 - - Brooklyn Newenham 3 1 - 1 2 Clara Christiansen 2 1 - - 2 Isabel Catheron 0 - - - - Taylor Newenham 0 - - - 1 Alana Welch 1 - - 1 2 Jenna Colby 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 39 12 3 6 16

Mattanawcook Academy