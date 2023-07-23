14 Year NFL Veteran, 2 Time Super Bowl Champion Hines Ward on MDI This Past Weekend

If you were dining at The Travelin' Lobster in Bar Harbor this weekend, you may have come across 14 year NFL Veteran and 2 time Super Bowl Champion Hines Ward.

According to Kelly Corson, one of the owners of The Travelin' Lobster

My team and I had the pleasure of serving this NFL super star not once but twice this weekend. Super nice guy pretty cool. New England fans welcome all

Ward played for the Pittsburgh Steelers for 14 years from 1998 to 2011. He was a Super Bowl Champion in 2005 and 2008. He ended his NFL career with 1000 career receptions, for 12,083 yards and caught 25 touchdown passes.

There's no word if he was giving advice to MDI High School Football Coach Mark Shields who works at The Travelin' Lobster in the summer.

We do see that Maine's biggest Steeler's fan, Tony McKim, the President of First National Bank, caught up with Hines, and had photos taken with him and received some autographs.

