Poll: Are you good with Drake Maye being the pick?

We're still more than five weeks out from next month's 2024 NFL Draft, but after the events of the weekend, the top of the board appears to be crystalizing.

Caleb Williams is going No. 1 to Chicago. If that was still in question as of late last week, Da Bears' move to deal Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 6th round pick all but assures the selection.

The Washington Commanders signed former-Heisman winning QB Marcus Mariota near the tail end of last week, which had many connecting the dots to a Washington selection of the reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels at No. 2, with Mariota now in the fold to mentor the dynamic QB from LSU.

That leaves Drake Maye on the board at No. 3, when the New England Patriots go on the clock.

We've beaten around the bush and asked the question in just about every other way possible. For instance, on Friday, we asked if that's how the first two picks go, what would you want the Patriots to do next? And nowhere near the top of the list was "pick Drake Maye at No. 3."

- 36% said draft Marvin Harrison Jr. with the 3rd overall pick and take a QB in Rd. 2.

- 28% said trade for Justin Fields. That's off the table.

- 15% said trade back and stack picks.

- 13% admitted to wanting Jayden Daniels at No. 3, but having to take Maye at that point, and only 7.7% said Maye has been their guy all along and would take him without hesitation.

So, if those numbers tell us anything, it's certainly a fair question to keep asking!