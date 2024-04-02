Poll: Who is the worst team in professional sports?

If you've been staying up late for Red Sox baseball as they open the season on the west coast, you got an up close and personal look at the sad state of affairs in Oakland.

The A's are officially playing out the string in Oakland ahead of their anticipated move to Las Vegas in 2028. Playing in an archaic dump of a concrete pit in front of dozens of fans a night.

Ownership has completely stripped the team of all resources and is spending just $43 million on payroll this season - less than what eight NFL QB's will make for salary next season. The A's won just 50 games a year ago and may be lucky to reach that number again.

It's tough to get much worse than the situation in Oakland, but there are a few contenders around the pro sports landscape doing their best to do anything but put a winning product on the field.

We'll begin our list of candidates with the A's -

Oakland A's:

- Record: 50-112 (2023)/1-4 (2024)

- Attendance: 30th of 30 in MLB

- Years since last winning season: 3 (2021, 86-76 - did not make playoffs)

- Last playoff appearance: 2020 (lost ALDS 3-1)

- Last playoff series win: 2006 ALDS

Colorado Rockies:

- Record: 59-103 (2023)/1-4 (2024)

- Attendance: 14th of 30 in MLB

- Years since last winning season: 6 (2018, 91-72 - *made playoffs in Game 163)

- Last playoff appearance: 2019 (lost NLDS 3-0)

- Last playoff series win: 2007 NLCS

Chicago White Sox:

- Record: 61-101 (2023)/0-4 (2024)

- Attendance: 24th of 30 in MLB

- Years since last winning season: 3 (2021, 93-69 - won AL Central)

- Last playoff appearance: 2021 (lost ALDS 3-1)

- Last playoff series win: 2005 World Series

Carolina Panthers:

- Record: 2-15

- Attendance: 8th of 32 in NFL

- Years since last winning season: 6 (2017, 11-5 - Wild Card)

- Last playoff appearance: 2017 (lost in Wild Card Round)

- Last playoff win: 2015 NFC Championship Game

Charlotte Hornets:

- Record: 18-57

- Attendance: 29th of 30 in NBA

- Years since last winning season: 2 (2021-22, 43-39 - did not make playoffs)

- Last playoff appearance: 2015-16 (lost in Eastern Conf. 1st Rd.)

- Last playoff series win: 2001-02 (Eastern Conf. quarterfinals)

Detroit Pistons:

- Record: 13-62 (30-125 in last 2 seasons)

- Attendance: 15th of 30 in NBA

- Years since last winning season: 8 (2015-16, 44-38 - 8-seed in East)

- Last playoff appearance: 2018-19 (lost in Eastern Conf. 1st Rd.)

- Last playoff series win: 2007-08 (Eastern Conf. semifinals)

Washington Wizards:

- Record: 14-61

- Attendance: 27th of 30 in NBA

- Years since last winning season: 6 (2017-18, 43-39 - 8-seed in East)

- Last playoff appearance: 2020-21 (lost in Eastern Conf. 1st Rd.)

- Last playoff series win: 2016-17 (Eastern Conf. quarterfinals)

San Jose Sharks:

- Record: 17-49-8

- Attendance: 32nd out of 32 in NHL

- Years since last winning season: 5 (2018-19, 46-27-9 - 2nd in division)

- Last playoff appearance: 2018-19 (lost Western Conf. Finals)

- Last playoff series win: 2018-19 (Western Conference semifinals)

So, now that you have all the information at your disposal, who do you think is the worst team currently out there in pro sports?