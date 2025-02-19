2 Central Aroostook Beats #3 Wisdom 35-34 as Replay Used for 1st Time [STATS/PHOTOS]

For the 1st time ever in a Maine Principal's Tournament game at the Bangor Auditorium the referees used replay as the #2 Central Aroostook Panthers beat #3 Wisdom 35-34.

After Central Aroostook's Maggie Mattan hit a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left and Wisdom's Ava Lerman answered with a 3-pointer, the game was tied at 34-34. Central Aroostook's looked to have hit the winning basket with no-time left, but the officials reviewed the basket.

It was determined that she didn't get the basket off in time, but was fouled with 0.1 second left. Pierce then went to the free throw line and sank the winning basket to give Central Aroostook the win.

The game was tied 11-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Wisdom led 25-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Pioneers led 29-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Central Aroostook was led by Lilly Burtt with 18 points. Maggie Mahan had 8 points with 2 3-pointers. Charli Pierce had 6 points, with a 3-pointer and the winning free throw. The Panthers were 4-10 from the free throw line.

Wisdom was led by Ava Lerman with 13 points including 3 3-pointers Emma Soucy had 6 points on 2 3-pointers. Wisdom was 4-6 from the free throw line.

#2 Central Aroostook advances and will play in the Regional Finals on Saturday, February 22nd at 1 p.m. against the winner of the #1 Bangor Christian-#4 Schenck semifinal.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Wisdom Girls 11 14 4 5 34 Centrsl Aroostook Girls 11 8 4 12 35

Box Score

Wisdom

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Madi Cyr 7 1 1 2 2 Danielle Deprey 0 - - - - Ava Lerman 13 1 3 2 4 Hanna Martin 0 - - - - Emma Soucy 6 - 2 - - Peyton Roy Wilcox 4 2 - - - Kayleigh Michaud 0 - - - - Ellie Cyr 0 - - - - Kelsie Daigle 4 2 - - - Eliza Dube 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 34 6 6 4 6

Central Aroostook

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Jillian Grass 0 - - - - Harleigh Allen 3 1 - 1 2 Aryanna Grivois 0 - - - - Aiden Kinney 0 - - - - Rebecca Shaw 0 - - - - Maggie Mahan 8 1 2 - - Lilly Burtt 18 8 - 2 6 Joslyn Cyr 0 - - - - Cheyanne Henderson 0 - - - - Stevi Pierce 0 - - - - Piper Woollard 0 - - - - Charli Pierce 6 1 1 1 2 TOTALS 35 11 3 4 10

