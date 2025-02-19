#2 Central Aroostook Beats #3 Wisdom 35-34 as Replay Used for 1st Time [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 19, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

For the 1st time ever in a Maine Principal's Tournament game at the Bangor Auditorium the referees used replay as the #2 Central Aroostook Panthers beat #3 Wisdom 35-34.

After Central Aroostook's Maggie Mattan hit a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left and Wisdom's Ava Lerman answered with a 3-pointer, the game was tied at 34-34. Central Aroostook's looked to have hit the winning basket with no-time left, but the officials reviewed the basket.

February 19, 2025 Photo Chris Popper
February 19, 2025 Photo Chris Popper
It was determined that she didn't get the basket off in time, but was fouled with 0.1 second left. Pierce then went to the free throw line and sank the winning basket to give Central Aroostook the win.

The game was tied 11-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and Wisdom led 25-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Pioneers led 29-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Central Aroostook was led by Lilly Burtt with 18 points. Maggie Mahan had 8 points with 2 3-pointers. Charli Pierce had 6 points, with a 3-pointer and the winning free throw. The Panthers were 4-10 from the free throw line.

Wisdom was led by Ava Lerman with 13 points including 3 3-pointers Emma Soucy had 6 points on 2 3-pointers. Wisdom was 4-6 from the free throw line.

#2 Central Aroostook advances and will play in the Regional Finals on Saturday, February 22nd at 1 p.m. against the winner of the #1 Bangor Christian-#4 Schenck semifinal.

Line Score

1234T
Wisdom Girls11144534
Centrsl Aroostook Girls11841235

 

Box Score

Wisdom

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Madi Cyr71122
Danielle Deprey0----
Ava Lerman131324
Hanna Martin0----
Emma Soucy6-2--
Peyton Roy Wilcox42---
Kayleigh Michaud0----
Ellie Cyr0----
Kelsie Daigle42---
Eliza Dube0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS346646

Central Aroostook

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jillian Grass0----
Harleigh Allen31-12
Aryanna Grivois0----
Aiden Kinney0----
Rebecca Shaw0----
Maggie Mahan812--
Lilly Burtt188-26
Joslyn Cyr0----
Cheyanne Henderson0----
Stevi Pierce0----
Piper Woollard0----
Charli Pierce61112
TOTALS35113410

Check out the photos

Central Aroostook - Wisdom Girl's Semifinal

The #2 Central Aroostook Panthers took on the #3 Wisdom Pioneers in a Class D Semifinal on Wednesday, February 19th

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

 

