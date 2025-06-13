Trailing 2-0 the #2 Ellsworth Eagles scored 11 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning, to beat the #3 Old Town Coyotes 11-2 in a Class B North Semifinal and will now play in the Regional Finals.

Ellsworth outhit Old Town 12-4. Old Town committed 2 errors, while Ellsworth were perfect in the field.

Dawson Curtis struggled through 5.0 innings but held Old Town to just 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He allowed 4, striking out 6 and walking 5. Brayden King picked up the win in relief, pitching the final 2 innings. He held Old Town hitless, striking out 4.

Alex McCannell took the loss, going 5.1 innings, allowing 8 runs, 6 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 2. Ethan Closson came on in relief, allowing 3 hits and 3 earned runs, walking 2.

Kyle Kenny was 3-4 with a run batted in He stole a base and was caught stealing once.

Brayden King was 2-3 with 3 runs knocked in. Evan Haskell was 1-3 with 3 runs batted in. Hollis Grindal was 2-4. Jackson Barry was 2-4 with a run batted in. Dawson Curtis was 1-3 with 2 runs batted in. Hunter Boles was 1-3 with a run batted in.

Ethan Closson was 2-4 for Old Town. Nate Baker and Tyler Priest each singled.

Ellsworth will take on the winner of #1 Cony (15-2) vs. #5 Hermon (10-7) in the Class B Regional Finals. The finals will be at the University of Maine on Tuesday, June 17th at 6:30 p..m.

Check out the photos from the game.