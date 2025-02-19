2 Erskine Academy Beats #6 John Bapst 46-38 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #2 Erskine Academy Eagles defeated the #6 John Bapst Crusaders 46-38 in a Class B North Quarterfinal on Wednesday afternoon, February 19th.

John Bapst led 12-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. But the Crusaders didn't score a basket in the 3rd Quarter until there was just 2:51 left, and Erskine Academy outscored them 14-5 to take a 32-31 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Erskine Academy was led by Kelsie Dunn with 17 points, including a 3-pointer. Kienna Morse had 10 points. Olivia Childs had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 11-18 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani who finished with 17 points, scoring all of the Crusaders 7 points in the 4th Quarter. Stella Goetz had 11 points including a 3-pointer. Jesse Grand and Hallee Dearborn each had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 3-5 from the free throw line.

#2 Erskine Academy will now play #1 Caribou in the Class B Regional Final on Friday, February 21st at 6 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T John Bapst Girls 12 14 5 7 38 Erskine Academy Girls 6 12 14 14 46

Box Score

John Bapst

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA CC Higgins 0 - - - - Maddie Peters 0 - - - - Rylie Soucy 0 - - - - Jesse Grand 3 - 1 - - Lily Philbrook 0 - - - - Maggie Robichaud 0 - - - - Julia Goodine 0 - - - - Stella Goetz 11 1 3 - - Hailee Dearborn 3 - 1 - - Claire Gaetani 17 7 - 3 3 Amelia Turner 0 - - - - Hadley Oliver 0 - - - - Morgan Wilson 0 - - - 2 Anna Smith 2 1 - - - Sophia Ward 2 1 - - - TOTALS 38 10 5 3 5

Erskine Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Lauren Northrup 0 - - - - Khloe Clark 0 - - - - Olivia Childs 3 - 1 - 2 Oryanna Winchebach 0 - - - - Madeline Clement-Cargill 4 - 1 1 2 Kelsie Ulmer 0 - - - - Kinsey Ulmer 7 3 - 1 3 Kelsie Dunn 17 4 1 6 7 Delaney Brown 0 - - - - Eryn Young 0 - - - - Danica Ferris 0 - - - - Kienna Morse 10 5 - - - Isabella Winchenbach 5 1 - 3 4 TOTALS 46 13 3 11 18

