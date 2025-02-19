#2 Erskine Academy Beats #6 John Bapst 46-38 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#2 Erskine Academy Beats #6 John Bapst 46-38 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 19, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Erskine Academy Eagles defeated the #6 John Bapst Crusaders 46-38 in a Class B North Quarterfinal on Wednesday afternoon, February 19th.

John Bapst led 12-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. But the Crusaders didn't score a basket in the 3rd Quarter until there was just 2:51 left, and Erskine Academy outscored them 14-5 to take a 32-31 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Erskine Academy was led by Kelsie Dunn with 17 points, including a 3-pointer. Kienna Morse had 10 points. Olivia Childs had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 11-18 from the free throw line.

John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani who finished with 17 points, scoring all of the Crusaders 7 points in the 4th Quarter. Stella Goetz had 11 points including a 3-pointer. Jesse Grand and Hallee Dearborn each had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 3-5 from the free throw line.

#2 Erskine Academy will now play #1 Caribou in the Class B Regional Final on Friday, February 21st at 6 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
John Bapst Girls12145738
Erskine Academy Girls612141446

 

Box Score

John Bapst

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
CC Higgins0----
Maddie Peters0----
Rylie Soucy0----
Jesse Grand3-1--
Lily Philbrook0----
Maggie Robichaud0----
Julia Goodine0----
Stella Goetz1113--
Hailee Dearborn3-1--
Claire Gaetani177-33
Amelia Turner0----
Hadley Oliver0----
Morgan Wilson0---2
Anna Smith21---
Sophia Ward21---
TOTALS3810535

Erskine Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Lauren Northrup0----
Khloe Clark0----
Olivia Childs3-1-2
Oryanna Winchebach0----
Madeline  Clement-Cargill4-112
Kelsie Ulmer0----
Kinsey Ulmer73-13
Kelsie Dunn174167
Delaney Brown0----
Eryn Young0----
Danica Ferris0----
Kienna Morse105---
Isabella Winchenbach51-34
TOTALS461331118

Check out the photos from the game. 

Erskine Academy - John Bapst Girls Semifinals

The #2 Erskine Academy Eagles took on the #6 John Bapst Crusaders in a Class B Northern Maine Semifinal on Wednesday, February 19th

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Articles, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament

More From 92.9 The Ticket