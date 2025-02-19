#2 Erskine Academy Beats #6 John Bapst 46-38 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #2 Erskine Academy Eagles defeated the #6 John Bapst Crusaders 46-38 in a Class B North Quarterfinal on Wednesday afternoon, February 19th.
John Bapst led 12-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. But the Crusaders didn't score a basket in the 3rd Quarter until there was just 2:51 left, and Erskine Academy outscored them 14-5 to take a 32-31 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Erskine Academy was led by Kelsie Dunn with 17 points, including a 3-pointer. Kienna Morse had 10 points. Olivia Childs had a 3-pointer. The Eagles were 11-18 from the free throw line.
John Bapst was led by Claire Gaetani who finished with 17 points, scoring all of the Crusaders 7 points in the 4th Quarter. Stella Goetz had 11 points including a 3-pointer. Jesse Grand and Hallee Dearborn each had a 3-pointer. The Crusaders were 3-5 from the free throw line.
#2 Erskine Academy will now play #1 Caribou in the Class B Regional Final on Friday, February 21st at 6 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|John Bapst Girls
|12
|14
|5
|7
|38
|Erskine Academy Girls
|6
|12
|14
|14
|46
Box Score
John Bapst
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|CC Higgins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maddie Peters
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rylie Soucy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jesse Grand
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Lily Philbrook
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maggie Robichaud
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Julia Goodine
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stella Goetz
|11
|1
|3
|-
|-
|Hailee Dearborn
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Claire Gaetani
|17
|7
|-
|3
|3
|Amelia Turner
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hadley Oliver
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morgan Wilson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Anna Smith
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Sophia Ward
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|38
|10
|5
|3
|5
Erskine Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Lauren Northrup
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Khloe Clark
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia Childs
|3
|-
|1
|-
|2
|Oryanna Winchebach
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madeline Clement-Cargill
|4
|-
|1
|1
|2
|Kelsie Ulmer
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kinsey Ulmer
|7
|3
|-
|1
|3
|Kelsie Dunn
|17
|4
|1
|6
|7
|Delaney Brown
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eryn Young
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Danica Ferris
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kienna Morse
|10
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Isabella Winchenbach
|5
|1
|-
|3
|4
|TOTALS
|46
|13
|3
|11
|18
Check out the photos from the game.
Erskine Academy - John Bapst Girls Semifinals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper