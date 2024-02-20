#2 Fort Kent Girls Beat #10 Bucksport 42-32 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#10 Bucksport - #2 Fort Kent Girls Quarterfinals February 19, 2024 Photo Janet Vose

The #2 Fort Kent Girls Basketball Team beat the #10 Bucksport Golden Bucks 42-32 in a Class C Quarterfinal on Monday, February 19th.

Fort Kent led 10-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Bucksport took a 18-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 36-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Fort Kent was led by Lilly Oliver with a game-high 22 points. Lily Wentgen and Emily Nadeau each had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 10-15 from the free throw line.

Bucksport was led by Jetta Shook who had 14 points, including 2 3-pointers. Sam Cyr had 2 3-pointers and Katlynn Flannery and Makala Miller each drained a 3-pointr. The Golden Bucks were 10-12 from the free throw line.

Bucksport's season comes to a close with a 12-8 record.

Fort Kent, now 15-4 will play #3 PVHS in a Class C semifinal on Thursday, February 22nd at 7 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
Bucksport Girls5139532
Fort Kent Girls10719642

 

Box Score

Bucksport

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Samantha Cyr6-2--
Makayla Miller3-1--
Rowan Jergensen0----
Addison Goss2--22
Katie Curtis0----
Jetta Shook141266
Aivah Tweedie41-22
Katlynn Flannery3-1-2
Paige Bowden0----
Mercedes Taungatua0----
Jayden Tripp0----
Lacey Bailey0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS32261012

Fort Kent

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Emilyn Nadeau5-122
Amarri Weaver0----
Lilly Oliver2210-24
Mia Voisine42---
Emma Caron0----
Madaline Philbrooke0----
Hannah Lovely31-14
Ellie Roy0----
Lilly Wentgen3-1--
Katherine Mchaud0----
Anna Durost0----
Julia Cyr4--44
Julia Cyr1--11
TEAM0----
TOTALS421321015

Check out the photos from the game

#10 Bucksport Girls vs. #2 Fort Kent

The #10 Bucksport Girls Basketball Team made their return to the Cross insurance Center, falling to #2 Fort Kent 42-32 in the final game on Monday, February 19th.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

 

 

