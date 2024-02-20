2 Fort Kent Girls Beat #10 Bucksport 42-32 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #2 Fort Kent Girls Basketball Team beat the #10 Bucksport Golden Bucks 42-32 in a Class C Quarterfinal on Monday, February 19th.

Fort Kent led 10-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Bucksport took a 18-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 36-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Fort Kent was led by Lilly Oliver with a game-high 22 points. Lily Wentgen and Emily Nadeau each had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 10-15 from the free throw line.

Bucksport was led by Jetta Shook who had 14 points, including 2 3-pointers. Sam Cyr had 2 3-pointers and Katlynn Flannery and Makala Miller each drained a 3-pointr. The Golden Bucks were 10-12 from the free throw line.

Bucksport's season comes to a close with a 12-8 record.

Fort Kent, now 15-4 will play #3 PVHS in a Class C semifinal on Thursday, February 22nd at 7 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Bucksport Girls 5 13 9 5 32 Fort Kent Girls 10 7 19 6 42

Box Score

Bucksport

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Samantha Cyr 6 - 2 - - Makayla Miller 3 - 1 - - Rowan Jergensen 0 - - - - Addison Goss 2 - - 2 2 Katie Curtis 0 - - - - Jetta Shook 14 1 2 6 6 Aivah Tweedie 4 1 - 2 2 Katlynn Flannery 3 - 1 - 2 Paige Bowden 0 - - - - Mercedes Taungatua 0 - - - - Jayden Tripp 0 - - - - Lacey Bailey 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 32 2 6 10 12

Fort Kent

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Emilyn Nadeau 5 - 1 2 2 Amarri Weaver 0 - - - - Lilly Oliver 22 10 - 2 4 Mia Voisine 4 2 - - - Emma Caron 0 - - - - Madaline Philbrooke 0 - - - - Hannah Lovely 3 1 - 1 4 Ellie Roy 0 - - - - Lilly Wentgen 3 - 1 - - Katherine Mchaud 0 - - - - Anna Durost 0 - - - - Julia Cyr 4 - - 4 4 Julia Cyr 1 - - 1 1 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 42 13 2 10 15

