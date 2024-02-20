#2 Fort Kent Girls Beat #10 Bucksport 42-32 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #2 Fort Kent Girls Basketball Team beat the #10 Bucksport Golden Bucks 42-32 in a Class C Quarterfinal on Monday, February 19th.
Fort Kent led 10-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Bucksport took a 18-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 36-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Fort Kent was led by Lilly Oliver with a game-high 22 points. Lily Wentgen and Emily Nadeau each had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 10-15 from the free throw line.
Bucksport was led by Jetta Shook who had 14 points, including 2 3-pointers. Sam Cyr had 2 3-pointers and Katlynn Flannery and Makala Miller each drained a 3-pointr. The Golden Bucks were 10-12 from the free throw line.
Bucksport's season comes to a close with a 12-8 record.
Fort Kent, now 15-4 will play #3 PVHS in a Class C semifinal on Thursday, February 22nd at 7 p.m.
Check out the stats from the game
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bucksport Girls
|5
|13
|9
|5
|32
|Fort Kent Girls
|10
|7
|19
|6
|42
Box Score
Bucksport
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Samantha Cyr
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Makayla Miller
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Rowan Jergensen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Goss
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Katie Curtis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jetta Shook
|14
|1
|2
|6
|6
|Aivah Tweedie
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Katlynn Flannery
|3
|-
|1
|-
|2
|Paige Bowden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mercedes Taungatua
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Tripp
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lacey Bailey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|32
|2
|6
|10
|12
Fort Kent
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Emilyn Nadeau
|5
|-
|1
|2
|2
|Amarri Weaver
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lilly Oliver
|22
|10
|-
|2
|4
|Mia Voisine
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Emma Caron
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madaline Philbrooke
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hannah Lovely
|3
|1
|-
|1
|4
|Ellie Roy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lilly Wentgen
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Katherine Mchaud
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Anna Durost
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Julia Cyr
|4
|-
|-
|4
|4
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|42
|13
|2
|10
|15
Check out the photos from the game
#10 Bucksport Girls vs. #2 Fort Kent
