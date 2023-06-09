2 Hermon Beats #10 John Bapst 28-5

The #2 Hermon Hawks beat the #10 John Bapst Crusaders 28-5 in a run-rule shortened Class B North Quarterfinal in the rain at Hampden Academy on Friday, June 9th.

Hermon scored 6 runs in the 1st inning, 4 in the 2nd and 18 in the 3rd inning as they took advantage of the John Bapst pitcher's wildness. Crusader's pitchers walked 19, hit 6 Hermon Hawks' batters and threw 17 wild pitches.

Braelynn Wilcox started in the circle for Hermon and went 2.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 5 runs. She struck out 4 and walked 7. Lyndsee Reed came on in relief and pitched the final 2.1 innings allowing just 2 hits. She struck out 4 and walked 1.

Olivia Johnston went 3-4 with 2 triples to lead the Hawks' offense. Addy Waning had 2 doubles and drove in 3 runs. Lyndsee Reed, Jadyn Kruger and Makenzie Gallant each had a single for Hermon.

Ariana Cross had a double for the Crusaders.Grace Martin, Addison Milligan and Alana Mitchell each singled.

John Bapst's season comes to an end with a 7-11 record.

Hermon, now 14-3 will play #3 Lawrence on Saturday in one of the Class B Semifinals.