#2 Hermon Girls Defeat #15 Winslow 69-23 [STATS]
The #2 Hermon Girls Basketball Team defeated #15 Winslow 69-23 on Tuesday evening, February 15th in the Class B Round of 16, at Hermon High School.
Hermon jumped out to a 16-0 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 34-4 at the en of the 1st Half. It was 56-8 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
The Hawks had 3 players in double figures. Elizabeth Wyman led the way with 16 points while Charlotte Caron had 13 points and Veronica Chichetto had 11 points. Hermon was 13-20 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Charlotte Caron and Maddie Lebel.
Winslow was led by Harley Parmeleau with 8 points while Sage Clukey had 6 points. The Black Raiders were 2-2 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Bethany Blakely
Hermon, now 16-2 will play MCI the #10 seed who upset #7 Foxcroft Academy 61-39, at the Cross Insurance Center in the Class B North Quarterfinals on Friday, February 18th at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, on our free downloadable APP, on our listen-live player and on any Alexa enabled device
Winslow ends their season with a record of 3-16
Thanks to Chris Cameron for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Winslow Girls
|0
|4
|4
|15
|23
|Hermon Girls
|16
|18
|22
|13
|69
Box Score
Winslow
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|5
|Madison Lower
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Leah Knight
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Sage Clukey
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Harley Parmeleau
|8
|3
|3
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Bethany Blakely
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|20
|Mia Fitzpatrick
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Addison Lopes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Mikayla Rioux
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Noella Pepin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Carissa Curtis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mackenzie Newell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|23
|10
|9
|1
|2
|2
Hermon
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Faith Coombs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Allie Cameron
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brooke Gallop
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Rachel Wickett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Izzy Byram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Maddie Lebel
|9
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|12
|Sydney Gallop
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|13
|Charlotte Caron
|13
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Ashley Cote
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|Veronica Chichetto
|11
|4
|4
|0
|3
|4
|23
|Megan Tracy
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|4
|32
|Elizabeth Wyman
|16
|6
|6
|0
|4
|4
|34
|Bella Bowden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|69
|27
|25
|2
|13
|20