#2 Hermon Girls Defeat #15 Winslow 69-23 [STATS]

#2 Hermon Girls Defeat #15 Winslow 69-23 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Hermon Girls Basketball Team defeated #15 Winslow 69-23 on Tuesday evening, February 15th in the Class B Round of 16, at Hermon High School.

Hermon jumped out to a 16-0 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 34-4 at the en of the 1st Half. It was 56-8 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Hawks had 3 players in double figures. Elizabeth Wyman led the way with 16 points while Charlotte Caron had 13 points and Veronica Chichetto had 11 points. Hermon was 13-20 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Charlotte Caron and Maddie Lebel.

Winslow was led by Harley Parmeleau with 8 points while Sage Clukey had 6 points. The Black Raiders were 2-2 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Bethany Blakely

Hermon, now 16-2 will play MCI the #10 seed who upset #7 Foxcroft Academy 61-39, at the Cross Insurance Center in the Class B North Quarterfinals on Friday, February 18th at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, on our free downloadable APP, on our listen-live player and on any Alexa enabled device

Winslow ends their season with a record of 3-16

Thanks to Chris Cameron for the stats

Line Score

1234T
Winslow Girls0441523
Hermon Girls1618221369

Box Score

Winslow

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
5Madison Lower211000
10Leah Knight211000
11Sage Clukey633000
12Harley Parmeleau833022
14Bethany Blakely310100
20Mia Fitzpatrick000000
22Addison Lopes000000
23Mikayla Rioux211000
24Noella Pepin000000
25Carissa Curtis000000
44Mackenzie Newell000000
TOTALS23109122

Hermon

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Faith Coombs100012
3Allie Cameron211000
4Brooke Gallop211000
5Rachel Wickett000000
10Izzy Byram000000
11Maddie Lebel932122
12Sydney Gallop622022
13Charlotte Caron1365100
14Ashley Cote000002
15Veronica Chichetto1144034
23Megan Tracy944014
32Elizabeth Wyman1666044
34Bella Bowden000000
TOTALS69272521320
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top