2 Hermon Girls Defeat #15 Winslow 69-23 [STATS]

The #2 Hermon Girls Basketball Team defeated #15 Winslow 69-23 on Tuesday evening, February 15th in the Class B Round of 16, at Hermon High School.

Hermon jumped out to a 16-0 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 34-4 at the en of the 1st Half. It was 56-8 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Hawks had 3 players in double figures. Elizabeth Wyman led the way with 16 points while Charlotte Caron had 13 points and Veronica Chichetto had 11 points. Hermon was 13-20 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, 1 each by Charlotte Caron and Maddie Lebel.

Winslow was led by Harley Parmeleau with 8 points while Sage Clukey had 6 points. The Black Raiders were 2-2 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Bethany Blakely

Hermon, now 16-2 will play MCI the #10 seed who upset #7 Foxcroft Academy 61-39, at the Cross Insurance Center in the Class B North Quarterfinals on Friday, February 18th at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, on our free downloadable APP, on our listen-live player and on any Alexa enabled device

Winslow ends their season with a record of 3-16

Thanks to Chris Cameron for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Winslow Girls 0 4 4 15 23 Hermon Girls 16 18 22 13 69

Box Score

Winslow

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 5 Madison Lower 2 1 1 0 0 0 10 Leah Knight 2 1 1 0 0 0 11 Sage Clukey 6 3 3 0 0 0 12 Harley Parmeleau 8 3 3 0 2 2 14 Bethany Blakely 3 1 0 1 0 0 20 Mia Fitzpatrick 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Addison Lopes 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Mikayla Rioux 2 1 1 0 0 0 24 Noella Pepin 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Carissa Curtis 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Mackenzie Newell 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 23 10 9 1 2 2

Hermon