2 Mattanawcook Academy Survives to Beat #6 Dexter 35-32 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #2 Mattanawcook Academy Girls Basketball survived and beat #6 Dexter on Thursday afternoon in a Class C Girl's Semifinal.

Dexter led 10-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Mattanawcook Academy held the Tigers scoreless in the 2nd Quarter, to take a 15-10 lead. In the 3rd Quarter, there was a lengthy delay as Lily Wotton suffered a medical emergency on the court and needed to be treated by Bangor EMTs and the Northern Light Trainers on-site. (We wish her well!) When play resumed the Lynx led 25-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

But in the 4th Quarter Dexter stormed back Abilene Corson had 8 points before fouling out. Kayleigh Dunton had 10 points including a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left. Dunton had a chance to tie the score but her 3/4 length of the court heave hit the backboard and rim but didn't go in.

Dexter was led by Corson with 15 points including 2 3-pointers. Dunton had 10 points with 2 3's. Kallie Stone had a 3-pointer. The Tigers were 5-8 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy was led by Megan House with 16 points. Addison Cyr had 14 points. The Lady Lynx were 9-16 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy will now play #1 Penobscot Valley High School on Saturday, February 15th at 6 p.m. in the Class C Northern Maine Regional Finals.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Dexter Girls 10 0 2 20 32 Mattanawcook Academy Girls 8 7 10 10 35

Box Score

Dexter

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Maddisyn Davis 0 - - - - Annabelle Peakes 4 2 - - - Desiree Adams 0 - - - - Abilene Corson 15 2 2 5 7 Kallie Stone 3 - 1 - - Ella McClintock-Hatch 0 - - - - Brooklin Dorman 0 - - - - Kaitlyn Cookson 0 - - - - Hannah Derosier 0 - - - - Melesse Grant 0 - - - - Carley Coffman 0 - - - - Kayleigh Dunton 10 2 2 - 1 Lily Bagley 0 - - - - TOTALS 32 6 5 5 8

Mattanawcook Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Lily Noonan 0 - - - - Natalie Turner 0 - - - - Julianna Cloukey 2 1 - - - Taelyn De La Cruz 0 - - - - Riley Irish 1 - - 1 2 Vanessa Morse 0 - - - - Eliza Donath 0 - - - - Tiawana Rich 0 - - - - Megan House 16 5 - 6 9 Gray Freeman 0 - - - - Chloe De La Cruz 0 - - - 2 Emma Ayotte 0 - - - - Lily Wotton 2 1 - - - Addison Cyr 14 6 - 2 3 TOTALS 35 13 - 9 16

