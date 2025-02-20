#2 Mattanawcook Academy Survives to Beat #6 Dexter 35-32 [STATS/PHOTOS]

#2 Mattanawcook Academy Survives to Beat #6 Dexter 35-32 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 20, 2025 Photo Chris Popper

The #2 Mattanawcook Academy Girls Basketball survived and beat #6 Dexter on Thursday afternoon in a Class C Girl's Semifinal.

Dexter led 10-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Mattanawcook Academy held the Tigers scoreless in the 2nd Quarter, to take a 15-10 lead. In the 3rd Quarter, there was a lengthy delay as Lily Wotton suffered a medical emergency on the court and needed to be treated by Bangor EMTs and the Northern Light Trainers on-site. (We wish her well!) When play resumed the Lynx led 25-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

But in the 4th Quarter Dexter stormed back Abilene Corson had 8 points before fouling out. Kayleigh Dunton had 10 points including a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left. Dunton had a chance to tie the score but her 3/4 length of the court heave hit the backboard and rim but didn't go in.

Dexter was led by Corson with 15 points including 2 3-pointers. Dunton had 10 points with 2 3's. Kallie Stone had a 3-pointer. The Tigers were 5-8 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy was led by Megan House with 16 points. Addison Cyr had 14 points. The Lady Lynx were 9-16 from the free throw line.

Mattanawcook Academy will now play #1 Penobscot Valley High School on Saturday, February 15th at 6 p.m. in the Class C Northern Maine Regional Finals.

Line Score

1234T
Dexter Girls10022032
Mattanawcook Academy Girls87101035

 

Box Score

Dexter

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Maddisyn Davis0----
Annabelle Peakes42---
Desiree Adams0----
Abilene Corson152257
Kallie Stone3-1--
Ella McClintock-Hatch0----
Brooklin Dorman0----
Kaitlyn Cookson0----
Hannah Derosier0----
Melesse Grant0----
Carley Coffman0----
Kayleigh Dunton1022-1
Lily Bagley0----
TOTALS326558

Mattanawcook Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Lily Noonan0----
Natalie Turner0----
Julianna Cloukey21---
Taelyn De La Cruz0----
Riley Irish1--12
Vanessa Morse0----
Eliza Donath0----
Tiawana Rich0----
Megan House165-69
Gray Freeman0----
Chloe  De La Cruz0---2
Emma Ayotte0----
Lily Wotton21---
Addison Cyr146-23
TOTALS3513-916

Check out the photos

#2 Mattanawcook Academy - #6 Dexter Girls Class C Semifinals

#2 Mattanawcook Academy took on #6 Dexter Girls on Thursday afternoon, February 20th in a Class C Semifinal from the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Categories: Articles, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament

More From 92.9 The Ticket