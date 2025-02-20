#2 Mattanawcook Academy Survives to Beat #6 Dexter 35-32 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #2 Mattanawcook Academy Girls Basketball survived and beat #6 Dexter on Thursday afternoon in a Class C Girl's Semifinal.
Dexter led 10-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Mattanawcook Academy held the Tigers scoreless in the 2nd Quarter, to take a 15-10 lead. In the 3rd Quarter, there was a lengthy delay as Lily Wotton suffered a medical emergency on the court and needed to be treated by Bangor EMTs and the Northern Light Trainers on-site. (We wish her well!) When play resumed the Lynx led 25-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
But in the 4th Quarter Dexter stormed back Abilene Corson had 8 points before fouling out. Kayleigh Dunton had 10 points including a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left. Dunton had a chance to tie the score but her 3/4 length of the court heave hit the backboard and rim but didn't go in.
Dexter was led by Corson with 15 points including 2 3-pointers. Dunton had 10 points with 2 3's. Kallie Stone had a 3-pointer. The Tigers were 5-8 from the free throw line.
Mattanawcook Academy was led by Megan House with 16 points. Addison Cyr had 14 points. The Lady Lynx were 9-16 from the free throw line.
Mattanawcook Academy will now play #1 Penobscot Valley High School on Saturday, February 15th at 6 p.m. in the Class C Northern Maine Regional Finals.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Dexter Girls
|10
|0
|2
|20
|32
|Mattanawcook Academy Girls
|8
|7
|10
|10
|35
Box Score
Dexter
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Maddisyn Davis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Annabelle Peakes
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Desiree Adams
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Abilene Corson
|15
|2
|2
|5
|7
|Kallie Stone
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Ella McClintock-Hatch
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brooklin Dorman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kaitlyn Cookson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hannah Derosier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Melesse Grant
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Carley Coffman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kayleigh Dunton
|10
|2
|2
|-
|1
|Lily Bagley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|32
|6
|5
|5
|8
Mattanawcook Academy
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Lily Noonan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Natalie Turner
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Julianna Cloukey
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Taelyn De La Cruz
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riley Irish
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Vanessa Morse
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eliza Donath
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tiawana Rich
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Megan House
|16
|5
|-
|6
|9
|Gray Freeman
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chloe De La Cruz
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Emma Ayotte
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily Wotton
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Cyr
|14
|6
|-
|2
|3
|TOTALS
|35
|13
|-
|9
|16
Check out the photos
#2 Mattanawcook Academy - #6 Dexter Girls Class C Semifinals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper