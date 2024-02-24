#2 Old Town Beats #1 Ellsworth Girls 58-42 for Northern Maine Class B Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #1 Ellsworth Girls knew to win the Class B Girls Championship and to get back to the State Championship Game, they would have to contain Saige Evans and the high-powered Old Town Coyotes offense.
Unfortunately that plan didn't come to fruition as Evans scored a game-high 22 points and the Ellsworth Eagles were never able to sink the baskets they had made all year long.
The result was that Old Town beat Ellsworth 58-42 winning the 2024 Northern Maine Class B Championship on Friday, February 23rd at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Old Town led 16-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 35-22 at the end of the 1st Half and 48-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Saige Evans led all scorers with 22 points. Alexis Degrasse had 15 points and Makayla Emerson had 9 points including 3 3-pointers for the Coyotes. Old Town was 5-9 from the free throw line.
Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with 12 points including 2 3-pointers. Lily Bean had 8 points. Elise Sargent, Addison Atherton and Sydney Mason each had 3-pointers for Ellsworth. The Eagles were 7-11 from the free throw line.
Ellsworth's season comes to an end with a 20-1 record.
Old Town now 19-2 will play #1 Oceanside, the Southern Maine Regional Champion a the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday, March 1st for the State Class B Title at 6:05 p.m.
Check out the Stats from the game.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Old Town Coyote Girls
|16
|19
|13
|10
|58
|Ellsworth Girls
|10
|12
|12
|8
|42
Box Score
Old Town
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Taylor Madden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Natalie Fournier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor Loring
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Sophie Morgan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makayla Emerson
|9
|-
|3
|-
|-
|Eliabeth Magoon
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Saige Evans
|22
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Alexis Degrasse
|15
|5
|-
|5
|7
|Danica Brown
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Karina Dumond
|4
|2
|-
|-
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|58
|22
|3
|5
|9
Ellsworth
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Abby Radel
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Elise Sargent
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Kaylee Bagley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Megan Jordan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cam Clough
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Aaliyah Manning
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Atherton
|5
|-
|1
|2
|2
|Elizabeth Boles
|6
|2
|-
|2
|4
|Sydney Mason
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Lily Bean
|7
|2
|-
|3
|3
|Allie Bivins
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grace Jaffray
|12
|3
|2
|-
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|42
|10
|5
|7
|11
Check out the photos from the game
2024 Class B Girls Northern Maine Championships
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper