#2 Old Town Beats #1 Ellsworth Girls 58-42 for Northern Maine Class B Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

2024 Class B Girl's Northern Maine Championship Photos Walter Churchill

The #1 Ellsworth Girls knew to win the Class B Girls Championship and to get back to the State Championship Game, they would have to contain Saige Evans and the high-powered Old Town Coyotes offense.

Unfortunately that plan didn't come to fruition as Evans scored a game-high 22 points and the Ellsworth Eagles were never able to sink the baskets they had made all year long.

The result was that Old Town beat Ellsworth 58-42 winning the 2024 Northern Maine Class B Championship on Friday, February 23rd at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Old Town led 16-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 35-22 at the end of the 1st Half and 48-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Saige Evans led all scorers with 22 points. Alexis Degrasse had 15 points and Makayla Emerson had 9 points including 3 3-pointers for the Coyotes. Old Town was 5-9 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with 12 points including 2 3-pointers. Lily Bean had 8 points. Elise Sargent, Addison Atherton and Sydney Mason each had 3-pointers for Ellsworth. The Eagles were 7-11 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth's season comes to an end with a 20-1 record.

Old Town now 19-2 will play #1 Oceanside, the Southern Maine Regional Champion a the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday, March 1st for the State Class B Title at 6:05 p.m.

Check out the Stats from the game.

Line Score

1234T
Old Town Coyote Girls1619131058
Ellsworth Girls101212842

 

Box Score

Old Town

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Taylor Madden0----
Natalie Fournier0----
Taylor Loring21---
Sophie Morgan0----
Makayla Emerson9-3--
Eliabeth Magoon21---
Saige Evans2211---
Alexis Degrasse155-57
Danica Brown42---
Karina Dumond42--2
TEAM0----
TOTALS5822359

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Abby Radel42---
Elise Sargent511--
Kaylee Bagley0----
Megan Jordan0----
Cam Clough0----
Aaliyah Manning0----
Addison Atherton5-122
Elizabeth Boles62-24
Sydney Mason3-1--
Lily Bean72-33
Allie Bivins0----
Grace Jaffray1232-2
TEAM0----
TOTALS42105711

 

Check out the photos from the game

2024 Class B Girls Northern Maine Championships

The #2 Old Town Coyotes beat #1 Ellsworth 58-42 to win the 2024 Class B Northern Maine Championships.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

