2 Old Town Beats #1 Ellsworth Girls 58-42 for Northern Maine Class B Championship [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #1 Ellsworth Girls knew to win the Class B Girls Championship and to get back to the State Championship Game, they would have to contain Saige Evans and the high-powered Old Town Coyotes offense.

Unfortunately that plan didn't come to fruition as Evans scored a game-high 22 points and the Ellsworth Eagles were never able to sink the baskets they had made all year long.

The result was that Old Town beat Ellsworth 58-42 winning the 2024 Northern Maine Class B Championship on Friday, February 23rd at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Old Town led 16-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 35-22 at the end of the 1st Half and 48-36 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Saige Evans led all scorers with 22 points. Alexis Degrasse had 15 points and Makayla Emerson had 9 points including 3 3-pointers for the Coyotes. Old Town was 5-9 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with 12 points including 2 3-pointers. Lily Bean had 8 points. Elise Sargent, Addison Atherton and Sydney Mason each had 3-pointers for Ellsworth. The Eagles were 7-11 from the free throw line.

Ellsworth's season comes to an end with a 20-1 record.

Old Town now 19-2 will play #1 Oceanside, the Southern Maine Regional Champion a the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Friday, March 1st for the State Class B Title at 6:05 p.m.

Check out the Stats from the game.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Old Town Coyote Girls 16 19 13 10 58 Ellsworth Girls 10 12 12 8 42

Box Score

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Taylor Madden 0 - - - - Natalie Fournier 0 - - - - Taylor Loring 2 1 - - - Sophie Morgan 0 - - - - Makayla Emerson 9 - 3 - - Eliabeth Magoon 2 1 - - - Saige Evans 22 11 - - - Alexis Degrasse 15 5 - 5 7 Danica Brown 4 2 - - - Karina Dumond 4 2 - - 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 58 22 3 5 9

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 4 2 - - - Elise Sargent 5 1 1 - - Kaylee Bagley 0 - - - - Megan Jordan 0 - - - - Cam Clough 0 - - - - Aaliyah Manning 0 - - - - Addison Atherton 5 - 1 2 2 Elizabeth Boles 6 2 - 2 4 Sydney Mason 3 - 1 - - Lily Bean 7 2 - 3 3 Allie Bivins 0 - - - - Grace Jaffray 12 3 2 - 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 42 10 5 7 11

