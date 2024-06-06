2 Old Town Beats #10 Lawrence 12-2

The #2 Old Town Coyotes beat the #10 Lawrence Bulldogs 12-2 on Thursday morning, June 5th in Old Town. The game was stopped after 5 innings because of the 10-run rule.

Lawrence scored their runs in the top of the 1st inning, with Old Town scoring 4 runs in the 1st inning, 1 run in the 2nd inning, 3 runs in the 3rd inning and 4 runs in the 5th inning.

The Coyotes banged out 17 hits in the game.

Natalie Fournier was a perfect 4-4 at the plate with a pair of triples, driving in 3 runs. Ava Brasslett was 3-4 with a pair of doubles, driving in 3 runs. Saige Evans, batting leadoff was 3-4, scoring 4 runs. Briana Trimm had a pair of singles. Emily Wheeler, Alexis Degrasse and Taylor Madden each had a double. Danica Brown had a triple. Arabell Milligan had a single.

Milligan was in the circle for the Coyotes. She pitched a complete game, allowing 7 hits and 2 runs, striking out 1.

Mackenzie McAvoy was in the circle for the Bulldogs. She allowed the 17 hits and 12 runs, 11 of which were earned. She struck out 4 and walked 1.

Kayci Ross had a pair of singles for Lawrence. Maylie Knox, McAvoy and Kaylee Elkins each had a double. Leah Tibbetts and Ruby Pierce each had a single.

Lawrence's season comes to an end with a 8-10 record.

Old Town, now 13-4 will host #3 Ellsworth in a Class B North semifinal game on Saturday, June 8th.

The Lawrence-Old Town game was streamed on Ticket TV and you can watch a replay HERE