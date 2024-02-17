#2 Old Town Girls Beat #10 MCI 66-27 [STATS]
After a slow start, the #2 Old Town Girls Basketball Team kicked it into gear and beat the #10 MCI Huskies 66-27 in the final Quarterfinal of the night, to advance to the semifinals on Wednesday.
Old Town led 13-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter but then went on a 21-2 run to lead 34-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 52-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Old Town was led by Taylor Loring and Saige Evans, each of who had 19 points. Karina Dumond had 9 points. The Coyotes were 12-18 from the free throw line.
MCI was led by Kayleigh Dunton with 15 points including 3 3-pointers. Skyla Dean had a 3-pointer. The Huskies were 1-2 from the free throw line.
MCI's season comes to an end, with a record of 10-10.
Old Town, now 17-2, will play #6 MDI who is 14-6 in the first Class B Girl's Semifinal on Wednesday afternoon, February 21st at 2 p.m.
Check out the stats from the game.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MCI Girls
|11
|2
|6
|8
|27
|Old Town Girls
|13
|21
|18
|14
|66
Box Score
MCI
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Charlotte Peasley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chichi Rivera
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bridgette Rancourt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adrianna Brooks
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Aleah Harris
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Shelby Jordan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cheyenne Williams
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lucia Wilson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jillian Riendeau
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Skyla Dean
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Kayleigh Dunton
|15
|3
|3
|-
|-
|Caitlyn Hamilton
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|27
|7
|4
|1
|2
OId Town
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Taylor Madden
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Natalie Fournier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor Loring
|19
|7
|-
|5
|7
|Sophie Morgan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makayla Emerson
|4
|1
|-
|2
|2
|Eliabeth Magoon
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Saige Evans
|19
|8
|-
|3
|3
|Alexis Degrasse
|6
|3
|-
|-
|2
|Danica Brown
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Karina Dumond
|9
|4
|-
|1
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|66
|27
|-
|12
|18