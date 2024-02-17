#2 Old Town Girls Beat #10 MCI 66-27 [STATS]

#2 Old Town Girls Beat #10 MCI 66-27 [STATS]

Old Town-MCI Quarterfinals February 16, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

After a slow start, the #2 Old Town Girls Basketball Team kicked it into gear and beat the #10 MCI Huskies 66-27 in the final Quarterfinal of the night, to advance to the semifinals on Wednesday.

Old Town-MCI Quarterfinals February 16, 2024 Photo Chris Popper
loading...

Old Town led 13-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter but then went on a 21-2 run to lead 34-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 52-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town-MCI Quarterfinals February 16, 2024 Photo Chris Popper
loading...

Old Town was led by Taylor Loring and Saige Evans, each of who had 19 points. Karina Dumond had 9 points. The Coyotes were 12-18 from the free throw line.

MCI was led by Kayleigh Dunton with 15 points including 3 3-pointers. Skyla Dean had a 3-pointer. The Huskies were 1-2 from the free throw line.

MCI's season comes to an end, with a record of 10-10.

Old Town, now 17-2, will play #6 MDI who is 14-6 in the first Class B Girl's Semifinal on Wednesday afternoon, February 21st at 2 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game.

Get our free mobile app

Line Score

1234T
MCI Girls1126827
Old Town Girls1321181466

 

Box Score

MCI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Charlotte Peasley0----
Chichi Rivera0----
Bridgette Rancourt0----
Adrianna Brooks52-12
Aleah Harris42---
Shelby Jordan0----
Cheyenne Williams0----
Lucia Wilson0----
Jillian Riendeau0----
Skyla Dean3-1--
Kayleigh Dunton1533--
Caitlyn Hamilton0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS277412

OId Town

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Taylor Madden21---
Natalie Fournier0----
Taylor Loring197-57
Sophie Morgan0----
Makayla Emerson41-22
Eliabeth Magoon1--12
Saige Evans198-33
Alexis Degrasse63--2
Danica Brown63---
Karina Dumond94-12
TEAM0----
TOTALS6627-1218
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket