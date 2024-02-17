2 Old Town Girls Beat #10 MCI 66-27 [STATS]

After a slow start, the #2 Old Town Girls Basketball Team kicked it into gear and beat the #10 MCI Huskies 66-27 in the final Quarterfinal of the night, to advance to the semifinals on Wednesday.

Old Town led 13-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter but then went on a 21-2 run to lead 34-13 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 52-19 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was led by Taylor Loring and Saige Evans, each of who had 19 points. Karina Dumond had 9 points. The Coyotes were 12-18 from the free throw line.

MCI was led by Kayleigh Dunton with 15 points including 3 3-pointers. Skyla Dean had a 3-pointer. The Huskies were 1-2 from the free throw line.

MCI's season comes to an end, with a record of 10-10.

Old Town, now 17-2, will play #6 MDI who is 14-6 in the first Class B Girl's Semifinal on Wednesday afternoon, February 21st at 2 p.m.

Check out the stats from the game.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MCI Girls 11 2 6 8 27 Old Town Girls 13 21 18 14 66

Box Score

MCI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Charlotte Peasley 0 - - - - Chichi Rivera 0 - - - - Bridgette Rancourt 0 - - - - Adrianna Brooks 5 2 - 1 2 Aleah Harris 4 2 - - - Shelby Jordan 0 - - - - Cheyenne Williams 0 - - - - Lucia Wilson 0 - - - - Jillian Riendeau 0 - - - - Skyla Dean 3 - 1 - - Kayleigh Dunton 15 3 3 - - Caitlyn Hamilton 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 27 7 4 1 2

OId Town