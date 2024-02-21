#2 Old Town Nips #6 MDI 37-35 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #2 Old Town Girls Basketball Team nipped #6 MDI 37-35, scoring 3 points in the final 19 seconds, on Wednesday, February 21st in a Class B semifinal.

MDI led 35-34 before Makayla Emerson made 1 of 2 free throws and sank a basket to make the score 37-35.

MDI led 1208 at the end of the 1st Quarter but the Coyotes outscored MDI 13-7 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 21-19 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Old Town led 32-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Coyotes were led by Makayla Emerson with 18 points, including 4 3-pointers. Alexis Degrasse had 7 points with a 3-pointer. Old Town was 4-10 from the free throw line.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 15 points, including 3 -pointers. Mia Shaw and Lily Norwood each had a 3-pointer. MDI was a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line.

The Trojans' season comes to an end with a 14-7 record.

#2 Old Town, now 18-2 will face #1 Ellsworth with a record of 20-0 in the Regional Finals on Friday night, February 23rd at 6:05 p.m. Old Town's 2 losses have come at the hand of Ellsworth, during the regular season.

Check out the stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
MDI Girls 2023-241278835
Old Town Coyote Girls81311537

 

Box Score

 

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Mia  Shaw3-1--
Nora Paulsen0----
Kelsea Noyes0----
Mallory Dunbar0----
Lexi Tozier62-22
Emma Simard0----
Sage Sartin0----
Mollie Gray153233
Sophia Brophy62-22
Lily Norwood3-1--
Alexsandra Hanley21---
Rylee Reece0----
Calleigh Trenholm0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS358477

Old Town

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Taylor Madden0----
Natalie Fournier0----
Taylor Loring42---
Sophie Morgan0----
Makayla Emerson182424
Eliabeth Magoon1--12
Saige Evans42---
Alexis Degrasse721-2
Danica Brown31-12
Karina Dumond0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS3795410

Check out the photos from the game

#2 Old Town-#6 MDI Girls Semifinals

The #2 Old Town Girls nipped the #6 MDI Trojans 37-35 on February 21st, scoring 3 points in the final 19 seconds to come from behind and advance to the regional finals on Friday, February 24th

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

