#2 Old Town Nips #6 MDI 37-35 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The #2 Old Town Girls Basketball Team nipped #6 MDI 37-35, scoring 3 points in the final 19 seconds, on Wednesday, February 21st in a Class B semifinal.
MDI led 35-34 before Makayla Emerson made 1 of 2 free throws and sank a basket to make the score 37-35.
MDI led 1208 at the end of the 1st Quarter but the Coyotes outscored MDI 13-7 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 21-19 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Old Town led 32-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
The Coyotes were led by Makayla Emerson with 18 points, including 4 3-pointers. Alexis Degrasse had 7 points with a 3-pointer. Old Town was 4-10 from the free throw line.
MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 15 points, including 3 -pointers. Mia Shaw and Lily Norwood each had a 3-pointer. MDI was a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line.
The Trojans' season comes to an end with a 14-7 record.
#2 Old Town, now 18-2 will face #1 Ellsworth with a record of 20-0 in the Regional Finals on Friday night, February 23rd at 6:05 p.m. Old Town's 2 losses have come at the hand of Ellsworth, during the regular season.
Check out the stats from the game
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|MDI Girls 2023-24
|12
|7
|8
|8
|35
|Old Town Coyote Girls
|8
|13
|11
|5
|37
Box Score
MDI
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Mia Shaw
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Nora Paulsen
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kelsea Noyes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mallory Dunbar
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lexi Tozier
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|Emma Simard
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sage Sartin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mollie Gray
|15
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Sophia Brophy
|6
|2
|-
|2
|2
|Lily Norwood
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Alexsandra Hanley
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Rylee Reece
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calleigh Trenholm
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|35
|8
|4
|7
|7
Old Town
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Taylor Madden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Natalie Fournier
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Taylor Loring
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Sophie Morgan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makayla Emerson
|18
|2
|4
|2
|4
|Eliabeth Magoon
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Saige Evans
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Alexis Degrasse
|7
|2
|1
|-
|2
|Danica Brown
|3
|1
|-
|1
|2
|Karina Dumond
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|37
|9
|5
|4
|10
Check out the photos from the game
#2 Old Town-#6 MDI Girls Semifinals
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper