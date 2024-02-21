2 Old Town Nips #6 MDI 37-35 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The #2 Old Town Girls Basketball Team nipped #6 MDI 37-35, scoring 3 points in the final 19 seconds, on Wednesday, February 21st in a Class B semifinal.

MDI led 35-34 before Makayla Emerson made 1 of 2 free throws and sank a basket to make the score 37-35.

MDI led 1208 at the end of the 1st Quarter but the Coyotes outscored MDI 13-7 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 21-19 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Old Town led 32-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Coyotes were led by Makayla Emerson with 18 points, including 4 3-pointers. Alexis Degrasse had 7 points with a 3-pointer. Old Town was 4-10 from the free throw line.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray with 15 points, including 3 -pointers. Mia Shaw and Lily Norwood each had a 3-pointer. MDI was a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line.

The Trojans' season comes to an end with a 14-7 record.

#2 Old Town, now 18-2 will face #1 Ellsworth with a record of 20-0 in the Regional Finals on Friday night, February 23rd at 6:05 p.m. Old Town's 2 losses have come at the hand of Ellsworth, during the regular season.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 2023-24 12 7 8 8 35 Old Town Coyote Girls 8 13 11 5 37

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 3 - 1 - - Nora Paulsen 0 - - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 0 - - - - Lexi Tozier 6 2 - 2 2 Emma Simard 0 - - - - Sage Sartin 0 - - - - Mollie Gray 15 3 2 3 3 Sophia Brophy 6 2 - 2 2 Lily Norwood 3 - 1 - - Alexsandra Hanley 2 1 - - - Rylee Reece 0 - - - - Calleigh Trenholm 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 35 8 4 7 7

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Taylor Madden 0 - - - - Natalie Fournier 0 - - - - Taylor Loring 4 2 - - - Sophie Morgan 0 - - - - Makayla Emerson 18 2 4 2 4 Eliabeth Magoon 1 - - 1 2 Saige Evans 4 2 - - - Alexis Degrasse 7 2 1 - 2 Danica Brown 3 1 - 1 2 Karina Dumond 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 37 9 5 4 10

