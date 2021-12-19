2 Players Score Their First Varsity Ice Hockey Goal as Hampden Beats Houlton-Hodgdon 9-1

We have another Hampden Academy Hockey recap from Adrian Ellingwood! Great work Adrian.

The Hampden Academy Broncos played their 3rd ice hockey game of the season on Friday night, December 18th, at Sawyer Arena, winning 9-1 against the Houlton-Hodgdon Blackhawks.

The Broncos got a good start to the game with just 2:59 elapsed in the game. Junior Adrian Webb scored his first ever varsity ice hockey goal, assisted by Cam Henderson to give the Broncos an early lead at home.

At 10:48, Webb scored his second goal of the night and the second of his varsity career assisted by Andrew Crouse and Tucker Leland to put Hampden up by 2.

At 13:32, Hampden Academy gave themselves some more breathing room. John Vickery scored assisted by Cam Henderson to make it 3-0.

The score was 3-0 in favor of Hampden going into the second period.

In the second period at 6:39, Keith Brooks scored the Broncos 4th goal of the night with the assist coming from Lucas Dunn.

Less than a minute after the 4th goal, Cam Henderson scored assisted by Khaleb Hale with 7:30 gone in the second.

25 seconds later, Max Fleming scored his first goal of the night and the 6th for his team with the assist coming from Andrew Crouse.

With 4:15 remaining until the second intermission, Lucas Dunn scored unassisted to make the score 7-0 going into the 3rd.

Both teams made goaltending changes after the first two periods. Trenton Zetes replaced Aaron Donovan in net for the Broncos while Ciaran Johnson replaced Dawson Cole for the Blackhawks.

At 4:04, Freshman Zach Wilson scored his first ever varsity ice hockey goal unassisted to put the Broncos ahead by 8. That goal meant that 2 players had scored their first ever varsity goal. Those two players being Adrian Webb and Wilson.

At 10:22, the Broncos scored their 9th and final goal of the game to match the score of their first game. Keith Brooks got on the scoresheet for the second time of the game with assists coming from Matt Shayne and Tucker Leland.

But that wasn’t all. The scorekeepers still had one more goal to write down as Hampden Academy conceded their first goal of the season. With 4 seconds remaining in the game, Josh McGillicuddy scored for the Blackhawks assisted by Riley Fitzpatrick to give the traveling fans something to cheer about.

Adrian Webb and Keith Brooks led the game with two goals each, while Cam Henderson, John Vickery, Lucas Dunn, Max Fleming, and Zach Wilson each scored once.

Hampden increased their record to 3-0 after this one. The Broncos will face the 0-2 Brewer Witches, who they used to share the Penobscot Ice Arena with, at home on December 23rd at 6:30 pm.