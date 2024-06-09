2 Washington Academy Shuts Out #3 Mount View 4-0

The #2 Washington Academy Raiders shutout the #3 Mount View Mustangs 4-0 on Saturday, June 8th in a Class C North semifinal.

The Raiders scored 3 runs in the 1st inning and freshman Trevor Shimabukuro and Caden Schwinn combined to threw the shutout.

Shimabukuro started on the mound and went 4.1 innings, allowing 2 hits. He struck out 5 and walked 1. Schwinn came on in relief, tossing the final 2.1 innings, allowing 2 hits. He struck out 4 and walked 2.

At the plate Colby Moholland was 2-3, with a double. He knocked in a run and scored a run. Carson Prout had a singe and drove in a run.

For Mount View, Noah Hurd started on the mound and threw 5.1 innings. He allowed the 3 hits and 4 runs, although just 1 was earned. He struck out 10 and walked 1.Stuart Knowlton recorded the final 2 outs, striking out 1.

Stuart Knowlton, Dakota Harriman, Mikes Carter and Aiden Davis singled for the Mustangs.

Mount View's season comes to a close with a 12-6 record.

Washington Academy will take on #4 Bucksport in the Class C Northern Maine Regional Final on Tuesday, June 11th at the University of Maine. The State Championship will be played on Saturday, June 15th at UMaine.