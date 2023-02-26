2023 Ellsworth Girls Set Class B Tourney Record for 3’s

In the afterglow of the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team winning the Class B North Regional Title it was just determined that the Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team set the Class B Tourney Record for Most 3's in a Regional Tournament and tied the record for most 3's in a game!

The Ellsworth Girls drained 26 3's in Tourney 2023

February 17 11 3's vs. MDI

February 22 7 3's vs. Caribou

February 25 8 3's vs. Old Town

The old record for most 3's in the Girl's B North Regional Tournament dating back to 1975 was 25 by the 2013 Presque Isle Wildcats.

The Ellsworth Girls also tied Presque Ise for the most 3's in a game, 11, which the Wildcats did in 2014!