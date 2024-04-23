Hermon Softball Beats Old Town 8-1

The Hermon Hawks beat the Old Town Coyotes 8-1 on Tuesday, April 23rd in Hermon.

Braelyn Wilcox started in the circle for the Hawks, and held the Coyotos to 2 hits over 6 innings. She struck out 10 and walked 5.Mikelle Verrill pitched the 7th striking out 1.

Wilcox was 2-3 at the plate, scoring twice. Kenzie Gallant, Addy Waning, and Ava Dean each singled. Dean drove in 2 runs.

Arabel Milligan started in the circle for the Coyotes. She went 3.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, striking out 2 and walking 2. Haley Sirois pitched the final 2.1 innings allowing 3 hits and 5 runs, although just 1 was earned. She struck out and walked 1.

Alexis Degrasse and Natalie Fournier singled for Old Town

Both teams committed 4 errors.

Old Town is 0-1. They will host Ellsworth on Friday, April 26th at 4:30 p.m.

Hermon is 2-0. They will play host to MDI on Thursday, April 25th at 4:30 p.m.

