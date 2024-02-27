2024 Maine Mr. and Miss Basketball Finalists Announced
The Maine Association of Basketball Coaches and Ronald McDonalds House Charities of Maine announced the 3 finalists for the 2024 Maine Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards The winner will be announced at the annual MABC and Ronald McDonalds House Charities banquet at the Anah Shriners Hall in Bangor on March 8th.
Miss Basketball Finalists
- Madigan Fitzpatrick – Cheverus
- Ellie Gay – Gorham
- Caroline Hartley – Scarborough
Mr. Basketball Finalists
- Chance Mercier – Ellsworth
- Zach McLaughlin – Hampden Academy
- Carter Galley - Oceanside
Get our free mobile app
Ticket TV will be broadcasting the McDonald's All-Star games from Husson University on Saturday, March 9th.