2024 Maine Mr. and Miss Basketball Finalists Announced

The Maine Association of Basketball Coaches and Ronald McDonalds House Charities of Maine announced the 3 finalists for the 2024 Maine Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards The winner will be announced at the annual MABC and Ronald McDonalds House Charities banquet at the Anah Shriners Hall in Bangor on March 8th.

Miss Basketball Finalists

Madigan Fitzpatrick – Cheverus

Ellie Gay – Gorham

Caroline Hartley – Scarborough

Mr. Basketball Finalists

Chance Mercier – Ellsworth

Zach McLaughlin – Hampden Academy

Carter Galley - Oceanside

Ticket TV will be broadcasting the McDonald's All-Star games from Husson University on Saturday, March 9th.