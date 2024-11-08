2024 PVC All-Conference Volleyball Team

2024 PVC All-Conference Volleyball Team

Here are the 2024 Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) All-Conference Volleyball Teams. Congratulations to all!

First Team

  • Kellan Schwinn - Washington Academy
  • Allison Fraser - Narraguagus
  • Reese Crosman - Washington Academy
  • Amelia Jackson - GSA
  • Shanteena Griffiths - Ellsworth
  • Natalie Stanwood - Narraguagus

Second Team

  • Lily Hennessey - Washington Academy
  • Lexi Tozier - MDI
  • Laylah Cates-Wright - Machias
  • Kate McPhee - Calais
  • Lauren Davis - MDI
  • Mishun Cornelius - Woodland

Third Team

  • Autumn Balyint - Washington Academy
  • Brielle Grindle - Ellsworth
  • Lola Worcester - Narraguagus
  • Cassandra Dahl - Machias
  • Aubrey Faulkingham - Washington Academy
  • Jetta Shook - Bucksport
  • Jordin Mann - Ellsworth

Spirit of the Game Award

  • Paige Bowden - Bucksport
  • Destiny Holmes - Calais
  • Olivia Snow - Ellsworth
  • Amelia Jackson - GSA
  • Kyleigh Bragdon - Jonesport-Beals
  • Maeve Albert - Lee
  • Laylah Cates-Wright - Machias
  • Julia Ramos - MDI
  • Emma Parker - Narraguagus
  • Callie Chase - Sumner
  • Abigail Maker - Washington Academy
  • Mishun Cornelius - Woodland

Coach of the Year - Corey Schwinn - Washington Academy

Player of the Year - Kellan Schwinn - Washington Academy

