2024 PVC All-Conference Volleyball Team
Here are the 2024 Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) All-Conference Volleyball Teams. Congratulations to all!
First Team
- Kellan Schwinn - Washington Academy
- Allison Fraser - Narraguagus
- Reese Crosman - Washington Academy
- Amelia Jackson - GSA
- Shanteena Griffiths - Ellsworth
- Natalie Stanwood - Narraguagus
Second Team
- Lily Hennessey - Washington Academy
- Lexi Tozier - MDI
- Laylah Cates-Wright - Machias
- Kate McPhee - Calais
- Lauren Davis - MDI
- Mishun Cornelius - Woodland
Third Team
- Autumn Balyint - Washington Academy
- Brielle Grindle - Ellsworth
- Lola Worcester - Narraguagus
- Cassandra Dahl - Machias
- Aubrey Faulkingham - Washington Academy
- Jetta Shook - Bucksport
- Jordin Mann - Ellsworth
Spirit of the Game Award
- Paige Bowden - Bucksport
- Destiny Holmes - Calais
- Olivia Snow - Ellsworth
- Amelia Jackson - GSA
- Kyleigh Bragdon - Jonesport-Beals
- Maeve Albert - Lee
- Laylah Cates-Wright - Machias
- Julia Ramos - MDI
- Emma Parker - Narraguagus
- Callie Chase - Sumner
- Abigail Maker - Washington Academy
- Mishun Cornelius - Woodland
Coach of the Year - Corey Schwinn - Washington Academy
Player of the Year - Kellan Schwinn - Washington Academy
