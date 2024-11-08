2024 PVC All-Conference Volleyball Team

Here are the 2024 Penobscot Valley Conference (PVC) All-Conference Volleyball Teams. Congratulations to all!

First Team

Kellan Schwinn - Washington Academy

Allison Fraser - Narraguagus

Reese Crosman - Washington Academy

Amelia Jackson - GSA

Shanteena Griffiths - Ellsworth

Natalie Stanwood - Narraguagus

Second Team

Lily Hennessey - Washington Academy

Lexi Tozier - MDI

Laylah Cates-Wright - Machias

Kate McPhee - Calais

Lauren Davis - MDI

Mishun Cornelius - Woodland

Third Team

Autumn Balyint - Washington Academy

Brielle Grindle - Ellsworth

Lola Worcester - Narraguagus

Cassandra Dahl - Machias

Aubrey Faulkingham - Washington Academy

Jetta Shook - Bucksport

Jordin Mann - Ellsworth

Spirit of the Game Award

Paige Bowden - Bucksport

Destiny Holmes - Calais

Olivia Snow - Ellsworth

Amelia Jackson - GSA

Kyleigh Bragdon - Jonesport-Beals

Maeve Albert - Lee

Laylah Cates-Wright - Machias

Julia Ramos - MDI

Emma Parker - Narraguagus

Callie Chase - Sumner

Abigail Maker - Washington Academy

Mishun Cornelius - Woodland

Coach of the Year - Corey Schwinn - Washington Academy

Player of the Year - Kellan Schwinn - Washington Academy

Get our free mobile app