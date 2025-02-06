2025 MPA State Cheerleading Championships – February 8 [SCHEDULE]
The 2025 Maine Principal's Association State Cheerleading Championships will be held on Saturday, February 8th at the Augusta Civic Center.
If you are planning on attending, electronic tickets may be purchased HERE. Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for Students and Seniors.
If you can't be there and want to watch the Championships online the NFHS Network will be live streaming the State Championship Competition. Coverage for the state championships will begin at 10:00 a.m. To access the live streaming, you will need to purchase a subscription at www.NFHSnetwork.com/me.
Here's the Schedule
Class A
- 8:00 a.m. Building Opens
- 9:56 a.m. National Anthem
- 10:00 a.m. Class A Competition Begins
- 11:45 a.m. Presentation of Awards
Class C
- 12:56 p.m. National Anthem
- 1:00 p.m. Class C Competition Begins
- 2:45 p.m. Presentation of Awards
Class B
- 3:56 p.m. National Anthem
- 4:00 p.m. Class B Competition Begins
- 5:45 p.m. Presentation of Awards
Here are the performance times
Class A
- 10:00 a.m. Edward Little
- 10:06 a.m. Kennebunk
- 10:12 a.m. Skowhegan
- 10:18 a.m. Massabesic
- 10:24 a.m. Windham
- 10:30 a.m. Noble
- 10:36 a.m. Brewer
- 10:42 a.m. Sanford
- 10:48 a.m. Hampden Academy
- 10:54 a.m. Gorham
- 11:00 am. Bangor
- 11:06 a.m. Thornton Academy
- 11:12 a.m. Oxford Hills
- 11:18 a.m. Bonny Eagle
- 11:24 a.m. Lewiston
- 11:30 a.m. Scarborough
Class C
- 1:00 p.m. Woodland
- 1:06 p.m. Monmouth Academy
- 1:12 p.m. Penobscot Valley
- 1:18 p.m. Sacopee Valley
- 1:24 p.m. Foxcroft Academy
- 1:30 p.m. Bangor Christian
- 1:36 p.m. Calais
- 1:42 p.m. Mountain Valley
- 1:48 p.m. Central Aroostook
- 1:54 p.m. Orono
- 2:00 p.m. Mattanawcook Academy
- 2:06 p.m. Bucksport
- 2:12 p.m. Dexter
- 2:18 p.m. Central
- 2:24 p.m. Houlton
- 2:30 p.m. Lisbon
Class B
- 4:00 p.m. Mt. Blue
- 4:06 p.m. Erskine Academy
- 4:12 p.m. Waterville
- 4:18 p.m. Oceanside
- 4:24 p.m. Old Town
- 4:30 p.m. Leavitt
- 4:36 p.m. MDI
- 4:42 p.m. Morse
- 4:48 p.m. Winslow
- 4:54 p.m. Poland
- 5:00 p.m. Lawrence
- 5:06 p.m. Gardiner
- 5:12 p.m. Hermon
- 5:18 p.m. Medomak Valley
- 5:24 p.m. Ellsworth
- 5:30 p.m. Gray-New Gloucester
