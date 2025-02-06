2025 MPA State Cheerleading Championships – February 8 [SCHEDULE]

The 2025 Maine Principal's Association State Cheerleading Championships will be held on Saturday, February 8th at the Augusta Civic Center.

If you are planning on attending, electronic tickets may be purchased HERE. Tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for Students and Seniors.

If you can't be there and want to watch the Championships online the NFHS Network will be live streaming the State Championship Competition. Coverage for the state championships will begin at 10:00 a.m. To access the live streaming, you will need to purchase a subscription at www.NFHSnetwork.com/me.

Here's the Schedule

Class A

8:00 a.m. Building Opens

9:56 a.m. National Anthem

10:00 a.m. Class A Competition Begins

11:45 a.m. Presentation of Awards

Class C

12:56 p.m. National Anthem

1:00 p.m. Class C Competition Begins

2:45 p.m. Presentation of Awards

Class B

3:56 p.m. National Anthem

4:00 p.m. Class B Competition Begins

5:45 p.m. Presentation of Awards

Here are the performance times

Class A

10:00 a.m. Edward Little

10:06 a.m. Kennebunk

10:12 a.m. Skowhegan

10:18 a.m. Massabesic

10:24 a.m. Windham

10:30 a.m. Noble

10:36 a.m. Brewer

10:42 a.m. Sanford

10:48 a.m. Hampden Academy

10:54 a.m. Gorham

11:00 am. Bangor

11:06 a.m. Thornton Academy

11:12 a.m. Oxford Hills

11:18 a.m. Bonny Eagle

11:24 a.m. Lewiston

11:30 a.m. Scarborough

Class C

1:00 p.m. Woodland

1:06 p.m. Monmouth Academy

1:12 p.m. Penobscot Valley

1:18 p.m. Sacopee Valley

1:24 p.m. Foxcroft Academy

1:30 p.m. Bangor Christian

1:36 p.m. Calais

1:42 p.m. Mountain Valley

1:48 p.m. Central Aroostook

1:54 p.m. Orono

2:00 p.m. Mattanawcook Academy

2:06 p.m. Bucksport

2:12 p.m. Dexter

2:18 p.m. Central

2:24 p.m. Houlton

2:30 p.m. Lisbon

Class B

4:00 p.m. Mt. Blue

4:06 p.m. Erskine Academy

4:12 p.m. Waterville

4:18 p.m. Oceanside

4:24 p.m. Old Town

4:30 p.m. Leavitt

4:36 p.m. MDI

4:42 p.m. Morse

4:48 p.m. Winslow

4:54 p.m. Poland

5:00 p.m. Lawrence

5:06 p.m. Gardiner

5:12 p.m. Hermon

5:18 p.m. Medomak Valley

5:24 p.m. Ellsworth

5:30 p.m. Gray-New Gloucester