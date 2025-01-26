2025 PVC Class B and C Cheering Championships &#8211; January 25 [RESULTS]

2025 PVC Class B and C Cheering Championships – January 25 [RESULTS]

Photo Chris Popper

The PVC Class B and C Cheering Championships were held at Stearns High School in Millinocket on Saturday, January 25th. Here are the results

Class B

  1. Hermon
  2. Ellsworth
  3. John Bapst
  4. Old Town
  5. Presque Isle
  6. MDI
  7. Caribou

Class C

  1. Dexter
  2. Central
  3. Houlton
  4. Bucksport
  5. Mattanawcook Academy
  6. Orono
  7. Calais
  8. Bangor Christian
  9. PVHS
  10. Foxcroft Academy
  11. Narraguagus

Best of luck to everyone in the Northern Maine Regional Championships Saturday, February 1st at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

