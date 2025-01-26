2025 PVC Class B and C Cheering Championships – January 25 [RESULTS]
The PVC Class B and C Cheering Championships were held at Stearns High School in Millinocket on Saturday, January 25th. Here are the results
Class B
- Hermon
- Ellsworth
- John Bapst
- Old Town
- Presque Isle
- MDI
- Caribou
Class C
- Dexter
- Central
- Houlton
- Bucksport
- Mattanawcook Academy
- Orono
- Calais
- Bangor Christian
- PVHS
- Foxcroft Academy
- Narraguagus
Best of luck to everyone in the Northern Maine Regional Championships Saturday, February 1st at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor
Get our free mobile app
40 Classic Rock Albums Mainers Said They Would Be Stuck on a Deserted Island With
So, you are stuck on a deserted island. However, a record player just washed ashore, LUCKY YOU. The question is, what classic rock album would you like to wash ashore with it?
Here are 40 classic rock albums Mainers said they would love to be stuck on a deserted island with.