2025 PVC Class B and C Cheering Championships – January 25 [RESULTS]

The PVC Class B and C Cheering Championships were held at Stearns High School in Millinocket on Saturday, January 25th. Here are the results

Class B

Hermon Ellsworth John Bapst Old Town Presque Isle MDI Caribou

Class C

Dexter Central Houlton Bucksport Mattanawcook Academy Orono Calais Bangor Christian PVHS Foxcroft Academy Narraguagus

Best of luck to everyone in the Northern Maine Regional Championships Saturday, February 1st at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

Get our free mobile app