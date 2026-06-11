2026 KVAC Class A and Class B All-Conference and All-Academic Softball Teams

2026 KVAC Class A and Class B All-Conference and All-Academic Softball Teams

Photo Chris Popper

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Softball Teams on Thursday, June 11th. Congratulations to all!

Class A

First Team
Abi CareySkowheganJunior
Cat FacchiniHampden AcademySenior
Emma JamesonBrewerSenior
Thea LaukkaCamden HillsJunior
Chloe LeBlancEdward LittleJunior
Charlotte McGreevyCamden HillsSenior
Samantha McPhailOxford HIllsSenior
Kyeria MorseOxford HIllsSenior
Aubrey ShawHampden AcademyJunior
Emma TrippBangorJunior
Second Team
Lauren BolducEdward LittleJunior
Elsie CloutierLewistonSophomore
Piper CroteauLewistonJunior
Abby FolsomBangorSophomore
Elizabeth GalwayEdward LittleSophomore
Harlee GasserLewistonSophomore
Lydia JonesSkowhganSenior
Leah MichaudMt BlueSenior
Karyssa MorseOxford HillsJunior
Sara YoungBrewerSenior
Player of the Year: KYERIA MORSE, OXFORD HILLS
Coach of the Year: CINDY GODDARD, OXFORD HILLS
League Champion: OXFORD HILLS VIKINGS
KVAC Class A All Academic Softball
First NameLast NameHigh School
PaytonPluardBangor High School
CharlotteReedBangor High School
ChloeDavisBrewer
JillianFordBrewer
OliviaGilmoreBrewer
EmmaJamesonBrewer
SaraYoungBrewer
MadilynHewsonBrunswick
PaytonSpragginsBrunswick
FaithWallaceBrunswick
CharlotteMcGreevyCamden Hills
KarlyPutansuCamden Hills
MayaStoneCamden Hills
MariahCoonHampden Academy
CatarinaFacchiniHampden Academy
MakaylaShawHampden Academy
IrelynAckleyLewiston
IsabellaEnosLewiston
JulietPhilippnLewiston
MaijaRaymondLewiston
BellaGooding
Messalonskee High School
MadisonCloutierMt. Blue High School
ChloeMaberryMt. Blue High School
LeahMichaudMt. Blue High School

Class B

First Team  
NameSCHOOL
Molly TakatsuGardiner
Lexi OulletteGardiner
Jordyn McKayBelfast
Ashley ShoresLawrence
Lilly ClarkErskine
Raegan KingNokomis
Brooke BoutaughLeavitt
Sidney NichollsMedomak Valley
Arianna SproulMedomak Valley
Kendall SimmonsMedomak Valley
Kya DouinCony
Second Team  
NameSCHOOL
Alison MitchellMorse
Olivia BallLincoln Academy
Madison BennettMount View
Kloe LuceBelfast
Kelsie DunnErskine
Hallie CootsNokomis
Charlee PelletierLeavitt
Bella LoubierWinslow
Adrianna LombardiWinslow
Abbi KiidliWinlsow
Lilly WheelerWaterville
Player of the Year:Ashley ShoresLawrence
Coach of the YearRyan GeroGardiner
Conference ChampionGardiner
KVAC Class B & C All Academic Softball
  
First NameLast NameHigh School
NatalieBarrowsBelfast
SophiaLarrabeeBelfast
JordynMacKayBelfast
MargaretMetcalfBelfast
GracieMooreBelfast
KatienceParenteauBelfast
AbbyBrownCony
JieselleMillsCony
KylieBellowsErskine Academy
LillyClarkErskine Academy
MadisonGriffithsErskine Academy
JordynPariseErskine Academy
KammieThompsonErskine Academy
BrynnleaChaissonGardiner Area High School
SophiaMarroneGardiner Area High School
AbigailPrueGardiner Area High School
KloeeGrant-HammLawrence
NataliePelletierLawrence
MadalynProvostLawrence
KayciRossLawrence
AshleyShoresLawrence
BoutaughBrookeLeavitt
SmithGabbyLeavitt
CyrHaileyLeavitt
BoulayJordynLeavitt
LavoieJuliaLeavitt
JohnsonLeahLeavitt
JuliaDeitrickLincoln Academy
AmeliaStarbirdLincoln Academy
BaileyChurchillMaine Central Institute
GabbyKelleyMaine Central Institute
PeytonEatonMedomak Valley
EmilyRichardsMount View
CarlieBertrandMount View
JazlynnTotmanMount View
KloeyDeablerOceanside High School
HarmonyWitheeOceanside High School
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Categories: High School Softball

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