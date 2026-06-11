2026 KVAC Class A and Class B All-Conference and All-Academic Softball Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their 2026 All-Conference and All-Academic Class A and Class B Softball Teams on Thursday, June 11th. Congratulations to all!
Class A
|First Team
|Abi Carey
|Skowhegan
|Junior
|Cat Facchini
|Hampden Academy
|Senior
|Emma Jameson
|Brewer
|Senior
|Thea Laukka
|Camden Hills
|Junior
|Chloe LeBlanc
|Edward Little
|Junior
|Charlotte McGreevy
|Camden Hills
|Senior
|Samantha McPhail
|Oxford HIlls
|Senior
|Kyeria Morse
|Oxford HIlls
|Senior
|Aubrey Shaw
|Hampden Academy
|Junior
|Emma Tripp
|Bangor
|Junior
|Second Team
|Lauren Bolduc
|Edward Little
|Junior
|Elsie Cloutier
|Lewiston
|Sophomore
|Piper Croteau
|Lewiston
|Junior
|Abby Folsom
|Bangor
|Sophomore
|Elizabeth Galway
|Edward Little
|Sophomore
|Harlee Gasser
|Lewiston
|Sophomore
|Lydia Jones
|Skowhgan
|Senior
|Leah Michaud
|Mt Blue
|Senior
|Karyssa Morse
|Oxford Hills
|Junior
|Sara Young
|Brewer
|Senior
Player of the Year: KYERIA MORSE, OXFORD HILLS
Coach of the Year: CINDY GODDARD, OXFORD HILLS
League Champion: OXFORD HILLS VIKINGS
KVAC Class A All Academic Softball
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Payton
|Pluard
|Bangor High School
|Charlotte
|Reed
|Bangor High School
|Chloe
|Davis
|Brewer
|Jillian
|Ford
|Brewer
|Olivia
|Gilmore
|Brewer
|Emma
|Jameson
|Brewer
|Sara
|Young
|Brewer
|Madilyn
|Hewson
|Brunswick
|Payton
|Spraggins
|Brunswick
|Faith
|Wallace
|Brunswick
|Charlotte
|McGreevy
|Camden Hills
|Karly
|Putansu
|Camden Hills
|Maya
|Stone
|Camden Hills
|Mariah
|Coon
|Hampden Academy
|Catarina
|Facchini
|Hampden Academy
|Makayla
|Shaw
|Hampden Academy
|Irelyn
|Ackley
|Lewiston
|Isabella
|Enos
|Lewiston
|Juliet
|Philippn
|Lewiston
|Maija
|Raymond
|Lewiston
|Bella
|Gooding
Messalonskee High School
|Madison
|Cloutier
|Mt. Blue High School
|Chloe
|Maberry
|Mt. Blue High School
|Leah
|Michaud
|Mt. Blue High School
Class B
|First Team
|Name
|SCHOOL
|Molly Takatsu
|Gardiner
|Lexi Oullette
|Gardiner
|Jordyn McKay
|Belfast
|Ashley Shores
|Lawrence
|Lilly Clark
|Erskine
|Raegan King
|Nokomis
|Brooke Boutaugh
|Leavitt
|Sidney Nicholls
|Medomak Valley
|Arianna Sproul
|Medomak Valley
|Kendall Simmons
|Medomak Valley
|Kya Douin
|Cony
|Second Team
|Name
|SCHOOL
|Alison Mitchell
|Morse
|Olivia Ball
|Lincoln Academy
|Madison Bennett
|Mount View
|Kloe Luce
|Belfast
|Kelsie Dunn
|Erskine
|Hallie Coots
|Nokomis
|Charlee Pelletier
|Leavitt
|Bella Loubier
|Winslow
|Adrianna Lombardi
|Winslow
|Abbi Kiidli
|Winlsow
|Lilly Wheeler
|Waterville
|Player of the Year:
|Ashley Shores
|Lawrence
|Coach of the Year
|Ryan Gero
|Gardiner
|Conference Champion
|Gardiner
KVAC Class B & C All Academic Softball
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Natalie
|Barrows
|Belfast
|Sophia
|Larrabee
|Belfast
|Jordyn
|MacKay
|Belfast
|Margaret
|Metcalf
|Belfast
|Gracie
|Moore
|Belfast
|Katience
|Parenteau
|Belfast
|Abby
|Brown
|Cony
|Jieselle
|Mills
|Cony
|Kylie
|Bellows
|Erskine Academy
|Lilly
|Clark
|Erskine Academy
|Madison
|Griffiths
|Erskine Academy
|Jordyn
|Parise
|Erskine Academy
|Kammie
|Thompson
|Erskine Academy
|Brynnlea
|Chaisson
|Gardiner Area High School
|Sophia
|Marrone
|Gardiner Area High School
|Abigail
|Prue
|Gardiner Area High School
|Kloee
|Grant-Hamm
|Lawrence
|Natalie
|Pelletier
|Lawrence
|Madalyn
|Provost
|Lawrence
|Kayci
|Ross
|Lawrence
|Ashley
|Shores
|Lawrence
|Boutaugh
|Brooke
|Leavitt
|Smith
|Gabby
|Leavitt
|Cyr
|Hailey
|Leavitt
|Boulay
|Jordyn
|Leavitt
|Lavoie
|Julia
|Leavitt
|Johnson
|Leah
|Leavitt
|Julia
|Deitrick
|Lincoln Academy
|Amelia
|Starbird
|Lincoln Academy
|Bailey
|Churchill
|Maine Central Institute
|Gabby
|Kelley
|Maine Central Institute
|Peyton
|Eaton
|Medomak Valley
|Emily
|Richards
|Mount View
|Carlie
|Bertrand
|Mount View
|Jazlynn
|Totman
|Mount View
|Kloey
|Deabler
|Oceanside High School
|Harmony
|Withee
|Oceanside High School
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