#3 Brewer Walks-Off #6 Hampden Academy 6-5

June 12, 2025 Photo Katie Sproul

The #3 Brewer Witches walked-off the #6 Hampden Academy Broncos 6-5 at Coffin Field in Brewer on Thursday, June 12th.

Trailing 5-4 going into the bottom of the 7th inning, Sarah Snowdeal walked, with 1 out. Paige Oakes tripled, scoring Snowdeal to tie the game at 5-5. Oakes scored the game winner on a passed ball.

Hampden Academy outhit Brewer 8-4.

Sara Young picked up the win for the Witches. She went 7.0 innings, allowing 8 hits and 5 runs all earned. She struck out 3 and walked 1.

Cat Facchini took the loss for the Broncos. She went 6.1 innings, allowing 4 hits and 6 runs, 5 earned. She struck out 6 and walked 3.

Facchini hit a home run, driving in 2 runs for Hampden Academy. Aubrey Shaw was 3-4 with a pair of doubles, driving in 2 runs. Kiera Gabric was 2-4 with a double. Lolah Cowing  had a pair of singles.

Jordin Williams, Olivia Bragdon, and Emma Jameson each had a single. Bragdon drove in a pair of runs.

Hampden Academy finishes the season with a 9-8 record.

Brewer, now 12-5 will host #7 Edward Little (11-6) in a Class A North Semifinal. Edward Little upset. #2 Oxford Hills 7-4 in a Class A Quarterfinal on Thursday afternoon.

