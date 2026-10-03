Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 2
Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Friday, October 2nd
Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.
Field Hockey
- Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 3 Lewiston 2
- Greely 2 Cape Elizabeth 1
- Leavitt 13 Oceanside 1
- Morse 5 Waterville 0
- Mountain Valley 2 Boothbay 1
- Oak Hill 6 Telstar 0
- Old Town 4 Orono 0
- Skowhegan 2 Gardiner 0
- Stearns/Schenck 10 Central 1
- Winthrop 7 Dirigo 1
Football
- Biddeford 31 Westbrook 14
- Bonny Eagle 42 Windham 6
- Cape Elizabeth 50 Waterville 16
- Edward Little 27 Scarborough 21
- Ellsworth/Sumner 42 Mt. Ararat 22
- Foxcroft Academy 45 John Bapst 14
- Freeport 20 Morse 6
- Hermon 37 Oceanside 6
- Kennebunk 34 Deering 6
- Lawrence 35 Cony 27
- Leavitt 42 Digiro 0
- Lisbon 35 Poland 16
- MCI 21 Madison 12
- Marshwood 42 Falmouth 16
- Massabesic 14 Noble 7
- Messalonskee 28 Fryeburg Academy 20
- Mountain Valley 20 Belfast 0
- Old Orchard Beach 50 Boothbay 26
- OldTown 72 Houlton 18
- Orono 36 Spruce Mountain 34
- Oxford Hills 35 Lewiston 6
- South Porltand 40 Sanford 0
- Stearns/Schenck 40 Washington Academy 14
- Wells 47 Gardiner 31
- Winslow 44 Mattanawcook Academy 0
- York 12 Brewer 7
Boys Soccer
- Bucksport 5 Searsport 1
- Lee Academy 2 Calais 1
- Thornton Academy 8 Massabesic 1
- Waynflete 5 Wells 0
- Westbrook 2 Cheverus 1
- Wisdom 1 Houlton/GHCA 0
Girls Soccer
- Lee Academy 8 East Grand 0
- Thornton Academy 5 Massabesic 1
- Waynflete 2 Wells 0
- Wisdom 8 Penobscot Christian 0
Volleyball
- Calais 3 Sumner 0
- Machias 3 Jonesport-Beals 0
- Medomak Valley 3 Lake Region 0
- NYA/Freeport 3 Mt. Ararat 1
You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week
In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.
In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th - October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th Voting will take place Monday October 5th thru Thursday October 8tht at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.
In Aroostook County you can nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE