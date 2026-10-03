Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball Scores – October 2

Here are the Maine High School Field Hockey, Football, Soccer and Volleyball scores for games played and reported on Friday, October 2nd

Check back every Tuesday-Sunday for the latest scores.

Field Hockey

Bangor/John Bapst/Bucksport 3 Lewiston 2

Greely 2 Cape Elizabeth 1

Leavitt 13 Oceanside 1

Morse 5 Waterville 0

Mountain Valley 2 Boothbay 1

Oak Hill 6 Telstar 0

Old Town 4 Orono 0

Skowhegan 2 Gardiner 0

Stearns/Schenck 10 Central 1

Winthrop 7 Dirigo 1

Football

Biddeford 31 Westbrook 14

Bonny Eagle 42 Windham 6

Cape Elizabeth 50 Waterville 16

Edward Little 27 Scarborough 21

Ellsworth/Sumner 42 Mt. Ararat 22

Foxcroft Academy 45 John Bapst 14

Freeport 20 Morse 6

Hermon 37 Oceanside 6

Kennebunk 34 Deering 6

Lawrence 35 Cony 27

Leavitt 42 Digiro 0

Lisbon 35 Poland 16

MCI 21 Madison 12

Marshwood 42 Falmouth 16

Massabesic 14 Noble 7

Messalonskee 28 Fryeburg Academy 20

Mountain Valley 20 Belfast 0

Old Orchard Beach 50 Boothbay 26

OldTown 72 Houlton 18

Orono 36 Spruce Mountain 34

Oxford Hills 35 Lewiston 6

South Porltand 40 Sanford 0

Stearns/Schenck 40 Washington Academy 14

Wells 47 Gardiner 31

Winslow 44 Mattanawcook Academy 0

York 12 Brewer 7

Boys Soccer

Bucksport 5 Searsport 1

Lee Academy 2 Calais 1

Thornton Academy 8 Massabesic 1

Waynflete 5 Wells 0

Westbrook 2 Cheverus 1

Wisdom 1 Houlton/GHCA 0

Girls Soccer

Lee Academy 8 East Grand 0

Thornton Academy 5 Massabesic 1

Waynflete 2 Wells 0

Wisdom 8 Penobscot Christian 0

Volleyball

Calais 3 Sumner 0

Machias 3 Jonesport-Beals 0

Medomak Valley 3 Lake Region 0

NYA/Freeport 3 Mt. Ararat 1

You can nominate a High School Athlete of the Week

In the Greater Bangor area, there is the 92.9 The Ticket Hammond Lumber Athlete of the Week. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th-October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th. Voting will take place Monday October 5th Thursday October 8th at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Downeast Maine, there is the Hammond Lumber-WDEA Downeast High School Athlete of the Week, for schools in Hancock and Washington County. You can nominate someone for games/matches played during the week September 28th - October 3rd. Please send your nominee to Chris Popper including the student's name, high school, sport and why they should be nominated by Sunday, October 4th Voting will take place Monday October 5th thru Thursday October 8tht at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced on Friday, October 9th.

In Aroostook County you can nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week HERE