#3 Ellsworth Girls Win Class B North Beating Undefeated #1 Old Town 59-52 [VIDEO/STATS/PHOTOS]

Kevin Bennett

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team won the Class B North Championships Saturday, February 25th, handing the Old Town Coyotes their lone loss of the season, 59-52.

Ellsworth led 14-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Old Town outscored Ellsworth 19-10 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 26-24 lead. It remained a 2 point Coyote lead 40-38 in the 3rd Quarter before Ellsworth outscored Old Town 21-12 in the final Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Abby Radel with 21 points including 4 3-pointers. Elizabethe Boles had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. Megan Jordan and Grace Jaffray both had 3-pointers. The Eagles were 7-10 from the free throw line.

Old Town was led by Saige Evans with a game high 27 points, going 11-12 from the free throw line. Taylor Loring had 11 points, with 3 3-pointers. Makayla Emerson had 2 3's for the Coyotes.

Ellsworth now 18-3 will play in the State Finals on Saturday, March 4th in Portland at 1:05 p.m. against #2 Spruce Mountain who upset #1 Oceanside in the Class B South Regional Finals 56-47.

Old Town ends the season 20-1

Here's the video of the final 30 seconds, the tearing down of the nets and the trophy presentation!

Check out the photos from the game

Ellsworth vs. Old Town Girls, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

Here are the stats from the game

Line Score

1234T
EHS Girls1410142159
Old Town Coyote Girls719141252

 

Box Score

Ellsworth

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Abby Radel213433
Kaylee Bagley0----
Elise Sargent0----
Megan Jordan721--
Morgan Clifford2--22
Aaliyah Manning0----
Addison Atherton73-12
Elizabeth Boles1022--
Lily Bean63--1
Grace Jaffray61112
Savannah Edgecomb0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS59148710

Old Town

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Taylor Madden0----
Taylor Loring1113--
Lexi Thibodeau0----
Haylie Madden0----
Makayla Emerson6-2--
Eliabeth Magoon0----
Saige Evans278-1112
Alexis Degrasse63---
Logan Gardner0----
Gabrielle Cody21---
Danica Brown0----
Karina Dumond0----
Izabella Damboise0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS521351112
