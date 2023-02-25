3 Ellsworth Girls Win Class B North Beating Undefeated #1 Old Town 59-52 [VIDEO/STATS/PHOTOS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team won the Class B North Championships Saturday, February 25th, handing the Old Town Coyotes their lone loss of the season, 59-52.

Ellsworth led 14-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Old Town outscored Ellsworth 19-10 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 26-24 lead. It remained a 2 point Coyote lead 40-38 in the 3rd Quarter before Ellsworth outscored Old Town 21-12 in the final Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Abby Radel with 21 points including 4 3-pointers. Elizabethe Boles had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. Megan Jordan and Grace Jaffray both had 3-pointers. The Eagles were 7-10 from the free throw line.

Old Town was led by Saige Evans with a game high 27 points, going 11-12 from the free throw line. Taylor Loring had 11 points, with 3 3-pointers. Makayla Emerson had 2 3's for the Coyotes.

Ellsworth now 18-3 will play in the State Finals on Saturday, March 4th in Portland at 1:05 p.m. against #2 Spruce Mountain who upset #1 Oceanside in the Class B South Regional Finals 56-47.

Old Town ends the season 20-1

Here's the video of the final 30 seconds, the tearing down of the nets and the trophy presentation!

Check out the photos from the game

Ellsworth vs. Old Town Girls, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023

Here are the stats from the game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T EHS Girls 14 10 14 21 59 Old Town Coyote Girls 7 19 14 12 52

Box Score

Ellsworth

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Abby Radel 21 3 4 3 3 Kaylee Bagley 0 - - - - Elise Sargent 0 - - - - Megan Jordan 7 2 1 - - Morgan Clifford 2 - - 2 2 Aaliyah Manning 0 - - - - Addison Atherton 7 3 - 1 2 Elizabeth Boles 10 2 2 - - Lily Bean 6 3 - - 1 Grace Jaffray 6 1 1 1 2 Savannah Edgecomb 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 59 14 8 7 10

Old Town