The Caribou and Houlton/GHCA Boys Cross Country Teams won the PVC (Penobscot Valley Conference) Large School and Small School Cross Country Championships held at Old Town High School on Saturday, October 17th.

In the Large School Division the Team results were

Caribou - 45 John Bapst - 47 Presque Isle - 51 MDI - 101 Hermon - 109 Ellsworth - 158

The Top 10 Individual Large School Division Finishers were

Pierce Gorneault - Caribou 16:26.22 Beckham Rand - John Bapst - 17:31.65 Paxton Darrell - Presque Isle 17:36.09 Noah Ferioli - Foxcroft Academy 17:36.15 Surya Vel John Bapst 17:45.06 Peyton Gorneault - Caribou 17:52.02 Tewolde Stewart - Caribou 17:52.69 Ethan Eakright - Foxcroft Academy 18:01.77 Jeremy Charette - Presque Isle 18:03.79 James Goddard - MDI 18:19.73

To see all the individual results click HERE

In the Small School Division the Team results were

Houlton/GHCA - 36 GSA - 45 Orono - 47 Washington Academy - 108 Sumner - 145 Calais - 152 Dexter - 183 Central - 202

The Top 10 Individual Small School Division Finishers were

Brady Cox - Orono 17:11.53 Malachi Witmer Houlton/GHCA 17:16.06 Brayden Drake - Houlton/GHCA 17:18/58 Wyatt Quint - Houlton/GHA 17:18.58 Connor Kedzierski - Bucksport 17:26.09 Finley Hermans - GSA 17:35.29 Wyatt Richardson - GSA 17:36.29 Logan Witmer - Houlton/GHCA 17:40.39 David Brewer - Orono 18:11.60 Adams Stratton - GSA 18:28.19

To see all the individual results click HERE