3 Maine Beats #2 Vermont 57-42 in America East Semifinals

The #3 Maine Black Bears traveled to Vermont on Tuesday night, March 11th beating the #2 Catamounts 57-42 for the 1st time since 2013 to advance to the America East Championship for the 1st time since 2004.

Maine had lost 30 straight games to Vermont before Tuesday's historic win. Maine led from the beginning, and never trailed. They led 27-19 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine was led by AJ Lopez with 14 points. Kellen Tynes had a double-double scoring 11 points and ripping down 13 rebounds.

Maine's defense forced 17 Vermont turnovers while the Black Bears only turned the ball over 3 times.

Maine shot 22-57 from the field while going 4-17 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears were just 9-20 from the free throw line.

Maine held Vermont to 14-54 shooting from the field. The Catamounts were 4-26 from beyond the 3-point arc and 10-14 from the free throw line.

Vermont's season comes to an end with a 21-12 record.

Maine is now 20-13. They will play the winner of the #1 Bryant - #4 Albany game on Saturday morning, March 15th at 11 a.m. If Bryant wins, the game will be at Bryant. If Albany wins, the game will be at The Pit on the University of Maine Campus. The winner of the America East Championship Game will receive the automatic bye to play in the NCAA Tournament. Maine has never played in the Tournament.

Saturday's game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame beginning at 10:30 a.m.