3 Old Town Boys Beat #6 Hermon 58-34 [STATS]

The #3 Old Town Boys Basketball Team beat #6 Hermon 58-34 on Friday afternoon, February 16th to kick off Tourney 2024 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Old Town - Hermon Class B Quarterfinals February 15, 2024 Photo Chris Popper Old Town - Hermon Class B Quarterfinals February 15, 2024 Photo Chris Popper loading...

Old Town led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then went on a 16-0 run to start the 2nd Quarter, taking a 34-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 45-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town had 3 players in double figures. Emmet Byther led all scorers with 20 points. Grayson Thibeault had 14 points and Aiden Gomm had 11 points. Gomm and DJ Francis each had a 3-pointer for Old Town. The Coyotes were 4-7 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Bryce Edwards with 9 points. Maddox Kinney and Madden Henderson each had 7 points. Mason Kinney had a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 9-14 from the free throw line.

Hermon's season comes to an end with a 11-9 record.

OId Town, now 16-3 will play #10 MDI who upset #2 Maranacook 60-52, in the semifinals on Wednesday, February 21st at 10 a.m.

Get our free mobile app

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hermon Hawks Boys 11 6 8 9 34 Old Town Coyotes Boys 14 20 11 13 58

Box Score

Hermon

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Chase Whitehouse 4 2 - - - Carter Wiggin 0 - - - - Tom Meserve 0 - - - - Nate Sullivan 0 - - - - Colvin Hamm 0 - - - - Connor Kelley 2 - - 2 2 Bryce Edwards 9 2 - 5 8 Greyson Hanlon 0 - - - - Caleb Doughty 0 - - - - Madden Henderson 7 3 - 1 2 Mason Kinney 3 - 1 - - Tanner Stymiest 0 - - - - Brody Hurd 2 1 - - - Maddox Kinney 7 3 - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 34 11 1 9 14

Old Town