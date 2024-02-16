#3 Old Town Boys Beat #6 Hermon 58-34 [STATS]
The #3 Old Town Boys Basketball Team beat #6 Hermon 58-34 on Friday afternoon, February 16th to kick off Tourney 2024 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Old Town led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then went on a 16-0 run to start the 2nd Quarter, taking a 34-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 45-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Old Town had 3 players in double figures. Emmet Byther led all scorers with 20 points. Grayson Thibeault had 14 points and Aiden Gomm had 11 points. Gomm and DJ Francis each had a 3-pointer for Old Town. The Coyotes were 4-7 from the free throw line.
Hermon was led by Bryce Edwards with 9 points. Maddox Kinney and Madden Henderson each had 7 points. Mason Kinney had a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 9-14 from the free throw line.
Hermon's season comes to an end with a 11-9 record.
OId Town, now 16-3 will play #10 MDI who upset #2 Maranacook 60-52, in the semifinals on Wednesday, February 21st at 10 a.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hermon Hawks Boys
|11
|6
|8
|9
|34
|Old Town Coyotes Boys
|14
|20
|11
|13
|58
Box Score
Hermon
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Chase Whitehouse
|4
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Carter Wiggin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tom Meserve
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nate Sullivan
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Colvin Hamm
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Connor Kelley
|2
|-
|-
|2
|2
|Bryce Edwards
|9
|2
|-
|5
|8
|Greyson Hanlon
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Caleb Doughty
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Madden Henderson
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|Mason Kinney
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Tanner Stymiest
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brody Hurd
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Maddox Kinney
|7
|3
|-
|1
|2
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|34
|11
|1
|9
|14
Old Town
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Aiden Gromm
|11
|4
|1
|-
|-
|Joey Campbell
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jayden Powers
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tyler Michaud
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grayson Thibeault
|14
|6
|-
|2
|3
|Ethan Closson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bryson Madden
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brooks Vose
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|DJ Francis
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Brady Fournier
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Brendan Mahaney
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Emmitt Byther
|20
|9
|-
|2
|4
|Brady Paradis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tyler Priest
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Brawn
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|58
|24
|2
|4
|7