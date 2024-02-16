#3 Old Town Boys Beat #6 Hermon 58-34 [STATS]

#3 Old Town Boys Beat #6 Hermon 58-34 [STATS]

Old Town - Hermon Class B Quarterfinals February 15, 2024 Photo Chris Popper

The #3 Old Town Boys Basketball Team beat #6 Hermon 58-34 on Friday afternoon, February 16th to kick off Tourney 2024 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Old Town - Hermon Class B Quarterfinals February 15, 2024 Photo Chris Popper
loading...

Old Town led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then went on a 16-0 run to start the 2nd Quarter, taking a 34-17 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 45-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town had 3 players in double figures. Emmet Byther led all scorers with 20 points. Grayson Thibeault had 14 points and Aiden Gomm had 11 points. Gomm and DJ Francis each had a 3-pointer for Old Town. The Coyotes were 4-7 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Bryce Edwards with 9 points. Maddox Kinney and Madden Henderson each had 7 points. Mason Kinney had a 3-pointer. The Hawks were 9-14 from the free throw line.

Hermon's season comes to an end with a 11-9 record.

OId Town, now 16-3 will play #10 MDI who upset #2 Maranacook 60-52, in the semifinals on Wednesday, February 21st at 10 a.m.

Get our free mobile app

Line Score

1234T
Hermon Hawks Boys1168934
Old Town Coyotes Boys1420111358

 

Box Score

Hermon

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Chase Whitehouse42---
Carter Wiggin0----
Tom Meserve0----
Nate Sullivan0----
Colvin Hamm0----
Connor Kelley2--22
Bryce Edwards92-58
Greyson Hanlon0----
Caleb Doughty0----
Madden Henderson73-12
Mason Kinney3-1--
Tanner Stymiest0----
Brody Hurd21---
Maddox Kinney73-12
TEAM0----
TOTALS34111914

Old Town

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Aiden Gromm1141--
Joey Campbell0----
Jayden Powers0----
Tyler Michaud0----
Grayson Thibeault146-23
Ethan Closson0----
Bryson Madden0----
Brooks Vose0----
DJ Francis3-1--
Brady Fournier21---
Brendan Mahaney63---
Emmitt Byther209-24
Brady Paradis0----
Tyler Priest21---
Jack Brawn0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS5824247
Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket